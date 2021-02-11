The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Immense Passion for Luxury Watches Is What Sets Platinum Times Co Apart from Its Competitors

By SARAH GOLDMAN  
FEBRUARY 11, 2021 16:32
(photo credit: PLATINUM TIMES)
(photo credit: PLATINUM TIMES)
 
The luxury watch industry has become a way for people to view it as a way to get rich quick by selling luxury watches to high-end customers. However, many within the industry are selling inferior quality products and are providing subpar customer service. It is not often that you see an authentic luxury watch dealer with customer service that goes above and beyond what is expected. Yet, that is exactly what Platinum Times Co is doing. 
Founded in 2010 by a man named Raul, this company buys, sells, and trades luxury timepieces all over the world. No matter what watch you are looking for, they Raul finds it, guaranteed. In fact, they have flown across the world to obtain rare watches with single-day delivery. That demonstrates the sheer commitment to making its customers happy. 
The founder of Platinum Times Co, Raul, is immensely passionate about luxury watches. He has been collecting watches since he was a kid, thanks to his father’s interest in them. By the time he was a freshman in college, he had amassed over 30 watches as part of his inventory. Buying and selling watches throughout his teen years enabled him to afford so many at such a young age, while doing so without a professional network.
Once he realized how far he could go with his number one passion, he scaled out and started developing his network. This led to Raul traveling around the world to meet with clients around the world. Today, he has clients in over 20 countries and is establishing physical locations in at least five of them. 
This immense passion for luxury watches has led to Platinum Times Co providing a remarkable level of customer service. Few competitors can compare with the same-day shipping, 24//7 support, and reduced prices for high-quality luxury timepieces. All of this has led to word spreading within the luxury watch community, with several celebrities endorsing the watches sold by the company.
Raul is someone who thoroughly enjoys what he does and has become an expert on everything related to luxury watches. He sincerely enjoys the conversations he has with his clients, including both buyers and sellers, every day. The passion he has for the exquisite nature of luxury watches is what has helped cement Platinum Times Co as a leader within this luxury niche.
Raul loves exploring what goes into designing every single piece, whether it is a simple Cartier or the latest Richard Mille. The rich history behind every brand is also something that fascinates him. He even muses about things like the number of years people have worn a Rolex watch on Earth. Being an integral part of the luxury watch business is a passion that Raul never dies for him.
Being in this business also allows Raul to help two different types of clients, especially throughout the pandemic. There was immense demand throughout 2020, and now into 2021, due to two major types of clients. The heightened demand came from high-end clients who were struggling with being holed up indoors for extended periods of time, and who wanted to do some shop therapy by buying luxury timepieces. The other type of client was the kind that needed liquidity quickly due to economic hardships. Platinum Times Co has satisfied both types of clients and helped them get through these challenging times. 


Tags business luxury products watches
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The US, Israel must stay tough on Iran - comment

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin

The International Criminal Court can save Israel from itself - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Kenneth Lasson

How did Abraham Lincoln view religion, Jews? - opinion

 By KENNETH LASSON
Emily Schrader

Coronavirus corruption: Israel’s inexcusable failure - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Ori Wertman

Labor Party under Michaeli represents Israel's extreme Left - opinion

 By ORI WERTMAN

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Iran cleric: People who get COVID vaccine have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
4

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by