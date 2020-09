Rioma’s steady climb to the top hasn’t come without a struggle. While he enrolled as a student at Wilkes University in 2013, he was out by 2016, without a degree. As he had gotten more and more involved in creating hip hop music with roommates, he began to miss so many classes that the university expelled him. But this only intensified his love for making music, and it helped him cope with the turmoil. He soon started recording every day as he polished his craft and developed his own lyrical style. His song ‘Better Off’ was number one on the independent DRP music charts for two straight weeks, and his single, ’35’, was released to critical acclaim last year by Rock Nation. It’s been quite the ride for the Italian-American rapper who first became transfixed by the genre because of fellow American rappers Scott and Malone.