Is a Digital Nomad Lifestyle Made For You? Delos Chang Explains

With the dawn of the Internet age, many people are seeking paths out of the 9-5 proverbial rat race through remote work. Especially with the advent of the popular The Four Hour Workweek, many have also begun to experiment with the freedom of traveling and working remotely. Delos Chang, a multimillionaire at 25, shares his experiences as an entrepreneur and investor who has the freedom to travel all over the world, how one might tell if that lifestyle is for them and most importantly, how to achieve it. Let’s dive in.

Chang shares, “My friend initially introduced The Four Hour Workweek book to me. He was a huge fan of it because of this concept of location-time independence, which essentially means that you can determine your own schedule (time) and where you want to live (location). Usually, that means moving or traveling to countries with a lower cost of living but still high quality of living. Thailand or Bali come to mind. He was also a huge fan of the idea of passive income, which means money being generated without trading your time directly for it. The most achievable path to passive income is usually from the leverage of technology, for example building a SaaS (software-as-a-service) with MRR (monthly recurring revenue) or if you have capital, through investing. There are all sorts of other ways to get there like royalties or real estate etc. But the point is with passive income, you are no longer bound by your geographical location and you’re even less bound by time. In a way, you are not directly trading your time for money but rather investing your time into systems that yield dividends, whether you are sleeping or not.”