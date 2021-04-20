The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel office gives Stelios Americanos & Co a cutting edge

By MARIOS TSOKKOS, THE MERCURY GLOBAL REPORTS TEAM  
APRIL 20, 2021 10:27
Mr. Len Judes, Partner at Stelios Americanos & Co LLC
Mr. Len Judes, Partner at Stelios Americanos & Co LLC
Stelios Americanos & Co LLC is a full-services, highly innovative law firm with headquarters in Nicosia, Cyprus and with long and very active business presence in Athens and Tel-Aviv. It specializes in corporate, commercial and banking law, (focusing mainly on transboundary banking financing, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions), corporate and commercial litigation, real estate, financial and investment regulatory compliance and blockchain legal advisory. The Firm enjoys an enviable reputation for its effectiveness, competency and innovative practices.
The Firm has had presence in Israel since 2010 and is unique in the sense that it has an Israeli partner who is resident in his home country, facilitating communication and business with Cyprus. “I have been working closely with our Founding Partner of the firm Mr. Stelios Americanos, for about 17 years,” said Mr. Len Judes, Partner and the Firm’s representative in Israel. “I am an Israeli qualified Lawyer based in Tel Aviv with more than 26 years of experience in cross border transactions, mergers and acquisitions, investments, real estate and corporate matters.”
Judes sees many similarities between Cypriot and Israeli cultures as well as common law fundamentals, but notes that language is key when it comes to doing business with Israelis. “Discussing with our clients in Hebrew is a huge advantage and the fact that I understand Israeli mentality, business acumen, local legal system and culture makes it perfectly natural for our firm” he highlighted. In addition, our firm being one of the leading Cypriot law firms, we are well positioned to render all professional services and we pride ourselves in going beyond the extra mile in order to assist clients with their business needs in Cyprus” Judes continued.
“We are recognized as a dynamic and innovative Firm and our Israel Desk is one such example of many. Where possible, we adjust our mindset to that of our clients and pride ourselves in thinking and acting 'outside of the box’.”
