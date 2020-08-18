The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Israeli celebrities launch global campaign against child abuse

According to numbers provided by the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel, over the past few months there has been a 41% increase in inquiries regarding abuse and sexual assault of children.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
AUGUST 18, 2020 15:40
Bar Refaeli and other Israeli celebrities launch #OpenYourEyes campaign (Credit: Courtesy)
A host of Israeli celebrities have launched a media campaign designed to raise awareness about sexual abuse and rape of children in society. The luminaries, including Bar Refaeli, Lior Sushard, Michal Ansky, Rita, Dalia Mazor, Liraz Cherki, Milli Avital, Mira Awad, and many others appear in the #OpenYourEyes Global Campaign Against Child Abuse, removing a mask from their eyes, indicating the necessity that the public ‘open their eyes’ to the threat of sexual abuse of children.
The data regarding child abuse in Israel is alarming. According to numbers provided by the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel, over the past few months there has been a 41% increase in inquiries regarding abuse and sexual assault of children throughout the country. One in five girls is sexually abused, and up to one in seven girls undergoes incest. The rate of sexually abused boys under the age of 12 is identical to the percentage of girls that have been sexually abused. 85% of sexual assault cases are committed by a person known to the victim, and only 6% of sexual assaults are reported to the authorities. Worldwide numbers are similarly high. Every year, more than 200 million children are sexually abused or raped worldwide, and the website of the World Health Organization indicates that 18% of girls and 8% of boys worldwide are sexually abused.
The campaign is the culmination of an ongoing and long-standing effort by the “Global Army Against Child Abuse,” movement that is dedicated to fighting this terrible phenomenon while raising the awareness of government officials, educators, community members, and statesmen.


Tags Bar Refaeli social media Lior Suchard child abuse
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu's secretive style of governance is an insult to his ministers By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Ruth Gavison's commitment to liberal nationalism is lasting legacy By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Emily Schrader Palestine, not Israel, will carry the cost of its rejectionist policies By EMILY SCHRADER
Ronald Lauder Mabrouk and mazel tov to all Muslims and Jews in this new era of peace By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu’s perception of democracy is full of factual mistakes – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
4 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
5 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by