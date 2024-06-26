Israeli Olympic swimmer, Jack Kuba help raise awareness for hostages

Artistic swimmer Ariel Nassee, who will represent Israel at the Paris Olympics in August, posed for the first time in a campaign for the prestigious underwear brand Jack Kuba, on the occasion of the launch of a yellow collection for the summer of 2024.

The campaign for the launch of the brand's yellow collection will be led by Nassee in a yellow swimsuit designed in a limited edition to raise awareness for the return of the hostages and part of the proceeds from its sale will be donated to the Hostage Forum.

"I am very excited to be part of the Jack Kuba brand's sports team and to be… brand ambassador. The choice of female athletes to lead such a feminine campaign gives a place of honor to competitive sports on the one hand and on the other hand encourages the acceptance of the female body in every size and shape and comes out of the mold of the classic model," said Nassee.

(credit: Shay Yahezkel)

According to her: "I never dreamed in my wildest dreams that I would lead a campaign for underwear and swimwear, and the connection of the yellow swimsuit to raise awareness for the return of the hostages and the donation to the families of the captives makes this day even more exciting and of great significance to me."

Nassee arrived for the photo shoot after she made history and won two bronze medals for the first time ever in the duet finals at the European Championships in Belgrade. Also, immediately after the win, she landed in Israel and was hosted at the President's Residence with the Olympic delegation, where she received a blessing.

