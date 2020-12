A public health scare of Covid-19 scale causes economic as well as psychological disruption. This leads to an inflection point where businesses try to outmaneuver the existing systems and processes to survive the crisis. If we believe in history repeating itself, then Covid 19 is also expected to bring massive transformation in businesses unthought of before. A recent study of more than 50 startups showcases the potential of innovation that crises like this have on emerging and existing businesses. According to Jake, the rise of online education is inevitable even post the Covid-19 vaccine is out. As the business model has proved to be moderately successful and students have adapted quite well learning from their laptops and tablets, this sector will become a mainstay in education. The use of technology was more like a facilitator that helped students learn better. The pandemic has turned technology into a lever to impart, assess, evaluate, and improve students' learning curves. Another change that will set firmer foot in almost all businesses is the power of automation. Though automation has been the buzzword for more than a decade now, yet its capability to replace existing businesses that were operating successfully through manual processes has never been more realized before this pandemic. Thirdly, the mode of entertainment is expected to rebound with online streaming apps being used and enjoyed by movie buffs and series lovers. With movies premiering over OTT and flat screens dominating almost the majority of middle-class households, the need to go to theatres will be relegated to just an experience rather than a desire to catch up on the latest release. With data science governing the audience preferences, OTTs have been quite a hit to provide stress-relief doses with the most appropriate recommendation as per an individual's history of viewership.