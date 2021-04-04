The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Jason Kwan Discusses Cognitive Skills that Every Entrepreneur Needs to Achieve Success

By DN MEDIA NETWORK  
APRIL 4, 2021 10:42
(photo credit: JASON KWAN)
(photo credit: JASON KWAN)
 
Entrepreneurs are often focused on building financial skills, people skills, and physical skills specific to the business or industry to which they belong. 
However all too often, we neglect the importance of building cognitive skills that are useful for personal growth and business development. These cognitive skills include creative thinking, formulation, problem-solving, decision making, and taking the initiative. 
For Jason Kwan, Chairman and President of the Pearl West Group, these cognitive skills have been integral in his personal success and that of his company. 
Cognitive thinking helps us understand what influences our decisions
Cognitive thinking involves using mental processes to gain knowledge and comprehension. It can help us to understand the factors that influence our decision-making. 
Kwan believes that it’s important for everyone to understand how their thoughts are influenced by the outside world. This can clarify why we make misjudgments, as well as arm us with the tools to improve our thinking and decision-making. 
According to Kwan, “If we know what influences us, we might avoid falling into traps and understand why others act as they do. And if we learn and understand what works and doesn’t work and find some reasoning framework, we will make better judgments. There are mental models and cognitive biases that everyone needs to be aware of to think more rationally and make better decisions.”
Cognitive thinking helps us avoid confirmation bias
In the Mergers and Acquisitions business, Kwan highlights that it is important to avoid misjudgments that stem from confirmation bias. “There’s a cognitive bias called confirmation bias, where we tend to seek out evidence that confirms our beliefs and thesis versus searching for disconfirming evidence.” He posits that humans can easily fall into the trap of wanting to hear perspectives similar to their own despite the benefits of hearing deferring views. 
Jason Kwan’s company uses a critical strategy when making decisions on a brand to acquire to avoid confirmation bias. “When we’re looking at companies to buy in our acquisition process, once we have all the necessary information, we’ll form an internal debate where a group plays devil’s advocate against the acquisition. The other group argues for the acquisition. We find this process very helpful because it helps us make a better decision by considering both sides. We found that this provides the most useful insights in our analysis. Once we’ve had this internal debate, all of us feel more confident in the decision.”
While most of us can easily identify a range of different causes that have led us to our past failures and downfalls, we tend to neglect walking ourselves through hypothetical future events to avoid preventing a future fiasco.
Identifying your personality type can improve your cognitive skills
Personality tests are used in many Human Resource departments’ hiring processes to identify the right fit for a job. However, entrepreneurs can benefit from these tests to improve their understanding of themselves and the team that they work with. This in-depth analysis can improve your problem-solving skills and creative thinking.
According to Kwan, “a helpful tool we use for this is personality tests. We get everyone in our team to do the Myers Briggs test to understand each other better. Some of us are more strategic, big picture thinkers, and some of us are more detail-oriented. We try to fit the right personality for each role.”
The benefits of personality tests for entrepreneurs and their wider teams are undeniable. By using these tools, entrepreneurs can develop their cognitive skills and increase their company's overall output and productivity. 
Humans are curious by nature and born to explore
When we observe the true nature of a young child, we witness their inquisitiveness and constant desire to touch, smell, taste, and listen to everything around them. 
Humans are born to explore and are curious to our core, a trait that is ingrained in each one of us. “We were born to explore, learn and discover things, but this desire fades with age if we don’t nurture it,” Kwan explains. 
Curiosity is also an important aspect of the hiring process at the Pearl West Group. “One of the most prominent traits that we look for is curiosity when it comes to hiring because it’s a prerequisite to learning and ultimately to success. Suppose we’re looking for a web designer. In that case, we want that person to be passionate and curious about the art of web design, likewise for supply chain, operations, marketing, selling on Amazon, managing people, and everything else.”
By integrating those traits that come naturally to us humans, it can bring our journey of entrepreneurship a vast range of benefits that brings more ease and flow into our daily processes. One could agree that entrepreneurship should be a journey that is enjoyable in order to create a sustainable way of living and working.


Tags creativity Entrepreneur success
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel should be wary of Turkey - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
David Wolpe

Passover: Looking back and moving on

 By DAVID WOLPE
JJ Sussman

The ability to end the Haredi-secular conflict is within us - opinion

 By JJ SUSSMAN
ALAN BAKER

Biden's Israeli-Palestinian reset is premature, ill-advised - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER
Hannah Brown

A look back at the year of autism, COVID-19 - opinion

 By HANNAH BROWN

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

No Armageddon: NASA says Earth safe from asteroid Apophis for 100 years

Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
3

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine causes man's skin to peel off

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine/ Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

Suez Canal Crisis: Ship blocking canal may be due to human error

Ever Given container ship is pictured in Suez Canal in this Maxar Technologies satellite image taken on March 26, 2021. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS
5

US report reaffirms Jerusalem as Israel's capital, speaks of occupation

A general view of Jerusalem's Old City shows the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site, in the foreground as the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen in the background.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by