The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Jewish Hebron Hard Hit by COVID-19 but Moving Forward

Even heroes need heroes. The pioneering Jewish community of Hebron looks toward future projects while dealing with today’s challenges.

By JPOST.COM STAFF  
DECEMBER 3, 2020 10:07
(photo credit: HEBRON SPOKESMAN'S OFFICE)
(photo credit: HEBRON SPOKESMAN'S OFFICE)
The Jewish community of Hebron is moving forward with several projects that will see tremendous growth for the ‘City of Abraham’.
The disabled access project will see an elevator erected outside the Tomb of the Forefather & Mothers. The handicapped access will include a wheelchair ramp enabling Jews, Arabs and people of all faiths to visit the historic burial site of the Biblical founding fathers and mothers without climbing the steep steps.
Last month the IDF Civil Administration rejected a petition objecting to the project which was submitted by the Palestinian Authority-run Hebron Municipality and the Left-wing Emek Shaveh organization.
Member of Knesset Keti Shitrit praised the move on Twitter stating "I congratulate the Civil Administration for rejecting the appeals against making the Tomb of the Patriarchs accessible. Making the place accessible is a Jewish and humanitarian step alike. The connection between the Jewish people and the Tomb of the Patriarchs is inseparable."
Hebron’s Jewish community is also moving forward with two long-overdue housing projects, the first to be built since 2002.
The Hezekiyah quarter project has already been green-lit after years of bureaucratic hurdles. Named after Rabbi Haim Hezekiyah Medini, the famed Sephardic Chief Rabbi of the city and author of the Sdei Hemed, the apartments will be located near the Beit Romano building where his study was located. 
In 2018, the Defense Ministry approved the plan to create 31 housing units. In October of 2020, the Jerusalem Post reported that the Civil Administration was set to issue a decision to allow the Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria to push forward the project. 
The other Hebron building project is for what is today called the Wholesale Market. Purchased in 1807 by Hebron's Magen Avot organization led by Rabbi Haim Bejayo, the land was once home to Jewish families and a synagogue. The buildings were razed and a fruit and vegetable market built in its place during the Jordanian period of 1948 - 1967.
Now, planning permits have been issued for the project and the modern Jewish community has hope that closure can come to a tragic past.
Though Jewish Hebron is planning on future growth, the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic have taken their toll. While 2019 saw a record number of tourism, it came to a standstill due to coronavirus fears, hurting businesses and families.
This week, the Hebron Fund is running an urgent campaign to help relieve some of the difficulties brought about by the disease. Every dollar that is donated is tripled by matching donors for maximum impact. 
The Hebron Fund works to strengthen Hebron’s families and to beautify and maintain the Tomb of the Ancestors. Israel Defense Force soldiers stationed in the city also benefit from the Hebron Fund which provides extra love and care for the men and women defending the Jewish community, surrounding areas and ensures Hebron is free and open to the entire Israeli public and international visitors.
International Spokesman for the Jewish Community of Hebron, Yishai Fleisher, told the JPost: “Hebron’s Jewish community are heroes who stand on the front lines ensuring a Jewish presence in the ancient city and keep the Tomb of the Ancestors open to all. But even heroes need help.”  
The director of Hebron Fund Rabbi Dan Rosenstein also urged the public to get involved: “This cause is so important, that a group of donors has challenged The Hebron Fund to raise $1,000,000 in one day. To help with that cause, they have agreed to triple every dollar donated to the Hebron Fund by Thursday December 3rd at 6:00pm EST. Please step up and donate today. We don't have a moment to lose.”
For more information Click here


Tags Hebron jewish COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu is a serial deal-breaker - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Obama’s memoir: The anatomy of Iran-appeasers and bash-Israel-firsters By GIL TROY
Asaf Malchi The haredi fears behind the opening of yeshivot amid COVID-19 – opinion By ASAF MALCHI
Susan Hattis Rolef Is Netanyahu moving towards autocracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El Given America's history in the Middle East, should Biden stay the course? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma
4 Recount in Wisconsin county demanded by Trump increases Biden's margin
A poll worker processes mail-in absentee ballots the night of Election Day in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by