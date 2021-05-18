The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
John Guaman Reveals How He Became A Millionaire At 23

By SARAH GOLDMAN  
MAY 18, 2021 12:43
(photo credit: JOHN GUAMAN)
At the young age of 23, John Guaman, an entrepreneur from Danbury, Connecticut, became a millionaire. He wasn’t born wealthy, and he had seen his parents struggle because of financial issues. Rather than letting his past hinder his potential, he instead used it to fuel his motivation and aimed to live freely without getting restrained by money.
Despite already having generated tens of millions of dollars as an entrepreneur, he still travels to grow his business. In fact, he has already been to more than 20 countries now and is planning to visit more. He has thousands of customers in his online business and has built a strong portfolio in the crypto space. Now that he’s successful, he wants to use his expertise to help others in their journey towards success.
John Guaman’s Tips to Become a Successful Entrepreneur
If there’s one quality that sets John Guaman apart from others, it is his transparency. No matter who his audience is, he ensures his intentions are clear, and he delivers his opinions without any filter. That’s why whenever he talks about the truth behind his success, he aims to be as transparent and authentic as possible.
Start small but dream big
He started to pursue his entrepreneurial endeavor when he was only 19. At that time, John Guaman had no idea about marketing and trading. Nonetheless, he set his goal before him and worked towards reaching it. He began studying trading, investing, and marketing in his dorm room. It wasn’t until a year after he began seriously learning about trading, that he gained enough confidence in his knowledge.
This is why John Guaman cannot emphasize enough to those he mentors to trust the process and not expect immediate results. He might have had to spend some time learning about trading stocks, but the time spent was well worth it and he learned a lot during the time.
Always aim to learn more
When he was starting, John Guaman didn’t only study online and offline marketing but also read personal development books. His success now is a testimony to the effort he put into developing him as a complete person to provide value to others.
Since he acknowledges the importance of learning, he also made it his mission to help people hit 6 figures in sales. He aims to lead the entrepreneurs of the future generation by helping them understand their true potential and eliminating their doubts.
Challenges are inevitable but not impossible to overcome
He might have already been successful despite only being 24 years old, but his journey wasn’t smooth from the start. John had to deal with a lot of personal and professional problems in his life. Despite all those, he still made it big as an entrepreneur. John stresses that challenges will always be there, and only those who look at them as obstacles to overcome will succeed in life.
John Guaman is active on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram where he regularly connects with his audience.
