Kai Schoene from Film making and video designing to advertising

When it comes to the story of this gentleman born in Germany, not many people know the struggles of the real man behind the brand. Kai Schoene might appear to us as the entrepreneur with a passion for retelling the stories of different brands to reposition them for profitability. But how much do we know about the gentleman who has helped several brands retell their stories through the creation of topnotch videos?



Well, this is the real story of the German-born Swiss serial entrepreneur known for his works with several top companies. Mr. Schoene is an accomplished videographer, the founders of two companies and a known to top ten contestant in the 2019 Swiss Men’s Awards. “I am a successful founder of two companies – yourcarstory and yourcompanystory. I tell the stories of cars and companies with an emotional appeal. It is my desire that the general public get to see a new lovable sides to these cars and companies. This usually leads to more brand engagement from the general public,” he said.



He has successfully done this for several top-notch companies like – GymQueen, BonPrix, Redbull, and Volkswagen. Schoene has really contributed immensely to the field of retelling the story of brands with the use of compelling visuals.



Still focusing on the work of this fine gentleman, Schoene successfully emigrated to Switzerland to pursue more profitable ventures. He was able to do this after amassing an extensive range of professional experience in film making and video designing. To get to this stage, Kai had to train for this position for six consecutive years. "The field of video designing and advertising isn't one that comes with overnight success. I knew that for me to get to greater heights, I have to put in some work," explained Schoene.



His move to a new country began while he worked in the position of a senior director arts in Bremen back in Germany, he hungered for more success. He moved to Switzerland because of a quest to discover and conquer new terrains.



However when he finally moved to Switzerland, he would face some slight challenges and inconveniences. He found it quite difficult and strange at first. “Moving to Switzerland, I experienced a culture shock and a period of self-rediscovery,” he tried to remember.



Later he would overcome this brief period of “weirdness” through his entrepreneurial brilliance, bravery, love for hardwork, and endurance. “Then after a while things began to pick up for me. Then I pitched up my tent with this company in Lucerne”



Schoene steadily moved up the ranks as a graphic and web designer. Before long, he had taken over the manager of graphic designs for campaigns in his Swiss-based company in Lucerne.

After hustling and grinding for two years in Switzerland, Schoene went on to begin his personal project. this project was the catalyst to his transformation and creativity.



Spurred by his past successes and

laurels, he is certainly not resting on his oars and accolades. Schoene is an unreprentant entrepreneur and a serial company founder. His current business venture sees him trying to start his own advertising company. He is so passionate and enthusiastic about redefining brands through the art of storytelling with some of the most immersive videos ever conceived. He is in the middle of starting his own advertising agency where he will be able to completely unleash his video creation and advertising prowess to help companies reposition themselves on a path of visibility and profitability. “My next venture is to go into the field of advertising. This is a more active way of getting brands to be profitable ventures as opposed to storytelling – which is a passive process,” Schoene concludes.