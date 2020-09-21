The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Kishmel Eagar shares 3 Tips to Help Aspiring Entrepreneurs Scale-up Their Digital Marketing Agencie

Kishmel Eagar is the founder of Entry Points Creative Agency and a digital marketing expert that has been able to carve a niche for himself in the industry.

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 15:03
Kishmel Eagar (photo credit: KISHMEL EAGAR)
Kishmel Eagar
(photo credit: KISHMEL EAGAR)
Kishmel Eagar is the founder of Entry Points Creative Agency and a digital marketing expert that has been able to carve a niche for himself in the industry. Over the years, Kishmel, otherwise known as “Establishing,” has achieved amazing feats that only a few can boast of having in a relatively short while. From starting an agency to generating 5 figures in 8 months and working with more than 200 influencers and entrepreneurs across different industries, Kishmel has seemingly seen it all and done it all in the digital marketing sphere. He recently shared his wealth of experience in building and running a digital marketing agency, highlighting proven techniques that will help propel any agency to success.
 
Focusing on social media marketing, Kishmel takes digital marketing solutions providers by the hand, showing them ways of satisfying the needs of their clients without hurting the agency’s social media presence. Often times, owners of digital marketing agencies neglect their social media accounts while focusing on the projects of their clients. Unfortunately, this can be detrimental to the firm as potential clients tend to pick agencies with great presence on social media. Consequently, having an inactive or disengaged social media account might spell doom for any digital marketing agency. Kiskmel, therefore, aims to right the wrongs by providing three tips for running a successful agency Instagram.
 
The three tips as highlighted by Kishmel are as follows:
 
•“Capture Behind-The-Scenes,”
•“Position Yourself as a Resource,” and
•“Make Your Own Social Media A Client”
 
Kishmel advised agency owners Instagram to let their audience and potential clients see the people behind the strategies and numbers. According to him, Instagram Stories will be a great tool of keeping up engagement while showing clients behind-the-scenes.
 
The founder of Entry Points Creative Agency also advised that agencies position themselves as an authority in social media marketing. Sharing a few “insider” tips about digital marketing will position the agency as an authority and the go-to expert for potential clients.
 
The third point on Kishmel’s list of tips for running a successful agency Instagram is treating the agency’s channel as a client. Dedicating a half-hour to go over content ideas as a team and planning it out will go a long way in improving the agency’s social media presence and making the agency more visible to clients.
 


Tags business digital Digital Economy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The decision to halt protests during lockdown shows national solidarity By JPOST EDITORIAL
This Rosh Hashanah, let’s strive to be better By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Prayers, peace, politics and a pandemic By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Rosh Hashanah is Without joy or hope By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trumping Palestinian lies and Tehran’s agenda By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
2 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
3 PA official names five countries set to establish ties with Israel
The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020
4 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
5 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by