The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Liridon Vrapca Unravels the Truth Behind 5 Fallacies About Digital Marketing

The boom of the social media bubble has made every business crawling for its space. Though this partially free platform has the power to build brand credibility, visibility, and engage with potential customers for sales, there is much more to it than meets the eye. Digital marketing maven, Liridon Vrapca debunks some of the most common social media marketing myths that every business should keep i

By DN MEDIA NETWORK  
APRIL 1, 2021 13:43
(photo credit: LIRIDON VRAPCA)
(photo credit: LIRIDON VRAPCA)

Most companies understand the power of social media marketing and the consequences of it. However, little do they realize that just like traditional marketing that needs time and effort to showcase results, social media is no different; the techniques might vary but leave social media on its own and expecting luck to do its trick is like living is a fool’s paradise. 
Social media always gives you a high return on investment
Brands need to monitor and optimize their ads so that they stand out and perform optimally to give you an adequate return on investment. One of the biggest advantages of digital platforms is that brands/firms can optimize their campaigns and posts based on real-time results and analysis. If a particular post is not performing as per expectations or budget limitations, then one can make changes in real-time to achieve the desired result. This is a big plus as compared to traditional marketing media, such as TV or newspaper ads, which once sent out, cannot be retrieved.
Social media marketing has overshadowed email marketing
One of the most underrated forms of marketing and in fact in digital marketing overall is email. Many businesses believe that investing in email marketing to generate business is a technique of the bygone era, especially when you have social media to capture your audience’s attention. Through email, a business can build an intimate connection with
customers or prospects who are highly interested in its offerings. Most of the e-mails that a brand is sending out should be to customers who have signed up with the business or have opted in to know more about the brand. Opt-in email marketing is a great tool and has one of the highest open rates and conversion rates also. So, email allows a business or its brand with a lot of options. A brand can start increasing its engagement over time with useful content. It can even target its user base at a deeper level by doing specific newsletters or specific kinds of content going to a specific demographic of users.
Social media does not require any financial investment
Once the content is created and packaged with the appropriate hashtags, visual elements, brand keywords, and CTA, it can be published across various social media channels. It is becoming increasingly difficult for a brand to reach its target audience by distributing content organically. Hence, the use of influencers and paid marketing activities to reach the target audience is not just important; it is necessary. Social media channels allow marketers to use paid marketing activities to target users and display ads.
Brands need to have a presence across all social media channels
Several businesses believe that it is pertinent to have a social media presence in all available channels. However, such is not the case. What channels do your audience use? This question should make decisions slightly easier. After all, if the target audience is millennials, then it would make sense to focus on channels like Snapchat. If it’s primarily women, then Pinterest would be a safe bet. It wouldn’t make sense to devote resources to a channel where the audience doesn’t hang out. One can easily undertake a competitor benchmarking research to learn where the target audience spends its time online. A tool like Buzzsumo and Brandwatch Analytics can provide insights on how a brand’s competitors are performing on social media.
Having a large follower ensures higher brand performance 
In social media, quantity is not the only credible parameters to gauge a brand’s popularity. The quality of the audience, their loyalty to the platform and engagement are also equally important. A brand’s social media analytics and engagement team have to consistently think
creatively to not just amass a large follower base but ensure that those followers are doing the right advocacy to generate leads and conversions. 
Importance of a social media plan
Without a social media plan, a business would just end up posting content at irregular times and to little effect.  In such a case: 
1. There is no consistency to the posts
2. There is no brand identity
3. The users don’t get nurtured into customers, and
4. Ultimately the result is that the users don’t feel connected to the brand.
A social media plan will help you think of all your social media activities in coherence. It will help you identify content ideas and create a calendar so that you can plan the distribution of your content.
Knowing these myths can help most businesses do a reality check before they can set their objectives and create a social media strategy to derive maximum benefits.


Tags social media digital Ad
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's politicians must take risks to form government

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Netanyahu keeps saving Israel's Left from the Right - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern

Israel’s election generates no coverage, interest in US

 By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader

Biden recognizing Armenian Genocide is righting a historic wrong - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
A screen capture of Gina Ross’s relaxation video

It takes a village to stop antisemitism - opinion

 By GINA ROSS

Most Read

1

Iran fired missile at Israeli ship in Arabian Sea - report

A missile is launched during the annual military drill, dubbed “Zolphaghar 99”, in the Gulf of Oman with the participation of Navy, Air and Ground forces, Iran on September 9, 2020
2

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
3

Stuck tanker blocking Suez Canal budges for the first time

A satellite image shows stranded container ship Ever Given ran around in Suez Canal, Egypt March 25, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

No Armageddon: NASA says Earth safe from asteroid Apophis for 100 years

Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by