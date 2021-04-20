The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Luca Schnetzler in Steam Commerce to help brands handle sourcing

By AVI STERN  
APRIL 20, 2021 15:13
(photo credit: LUCA SCHNETZLER)
Start-ups have been boosting the economy of the U.S. for a few years. They come up with innovative business ideas that not only help their customers to live better but also support other businesses to expand. However, the biggest challenge that most start-ups face during the initial years is the lack of necessary funds. Every business needs some investment to start with, be it for raw materials, infrastructure, or even marketing campaigns. This is where angel investors have stepped in to help these start-ups achieve their goals. They are called angel investors because they act as angels to start-ups struggling with funds.
Netz Capital is one such angel investment firm launched by Luca Schnetzler, the German professional footballer. He wanted to grow his fortune by making some intelligent investments and thus came up with this angel investment firm. Netz Capital has already made some smart investments in promising tech start-ups. 
Steam Commerce is one such e-commerce solution provider that got its initial boost from Netz Capital. The company was started with a brilliant idea to help e-commerce businesses grow. Steam Commerce offers complete e-commerce solutions to its clients, who are mostly dropshippers or the ones keeping an inventory. The company takes care of all the requirements from sourcing to packaging and customer fulfillment, including customer service. 
Steam Commerce has a strong team of designers who work to shape the ideas of their clients. The company offers sourcing along with branding and packaging. The next level comes with warehousing and finally delivering the packages. Steam Commerce maintains an active customer support service to keep the customer informed about the details of a consignment. With this one company, e-commerce businesses can focus more on their profits. 
The company has over 10 years of experience in e-commerce and is still growing its client base. Steam Commerce has worked with globally renowned companies like Amazon, Shopify, Oracle, etc. With the ever-growing demand for online shopping, e-commerce has the potential to grow exponentially in the coming years. 
Besides Steam Commerce, Netz Capital has also invested in other tech start-ups that have brilliant strategies to keep revenue rolling in. For instance, the affiliate marketing app Social SnowBall has received a good financial boost from Netz Capital. This app works to help businesses expand with a highly targeted affiliate program. The other promising start-ups Netz Capital has invested in are Chirpish, a customer service provider company, and Vibe, a men's hair care brand. Vibe is a direct-to-consumer brand so the profit reaches the manufacturer directly. This again makes it a smart investment option. 
Angel investment isn’t just about high returns or substantial company shares. Like all other investment windows, Angel investors have certain risks. If the start-up fails to execute its business plan, the company might incur heavy loss. As a result, the investor has little or no chance to retrieve the investment. However, these risks can be avoided with proper market research and business planning. Netz Capital has so far made wise investment decisions going by the market trends and identifying start-ups with brilliant business strategies. All this prudent planning will make Netz Capital one of the renowned investors of the near future. 
 
