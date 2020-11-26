Luxe VVS Jewelers Delivering Custom-Made Diamond Jewelry to Your Doorstep

What if someone told you that you could make your diamond jewelry? Really! Isn't that the reaction you would have when you hear that? Almost everyone you ask would have the same response because it's rare that a company allows you to design diamond jewelry. It's something that you don't expect. And Luxe VVS Jewelers is the master of the unexpected. It is one of those rare companies that let you design the diamond jewelry you want to buy. Luxe VVS Jewelers designers will bring your custom design to life, whether it's a necklace, an earring, or a bracelet.

Luxe VVS Jewelers has celebrity jewelers working on your design so that they can make an exact copy. Most jewelry brands try to impress customers with unique designs, but Luxe VVS Jewelers opens the door to their creative minds. To them, honoring the vision of the customer is what they want to focus on. But what goes on behind the scenes? Let's find out.

Design approval

The process starts after you send a request to Luxe VVS Jewelers by filling out the form on their website. You can expect a reply from one of the Luxe VVS Jewelers representatives who would want to know about the design, size, and approximate weight of the final jewelry. It helps the representative calculate the total cost, according to which you need to make your payment.

Once you make the payment, the designers will work on the design you send. They use CAD to get a 3D model of your design so that they can take a look at how the final jewelry will look like. You will get a soft copy of the photorealistic image within a few days. If you need any changes, mention them to the designers. On the other hand, if the design is perfect, you can give them the approval to move to the manufacturing stage.

Making the jewelry

Luxe VVS Jewelers uses a Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) system to create your design. It not only results in faster production but also ensures there are no mistakes in the final product. Luxe VVS Jewelers has a quality-assurance team to thoroughly check every piece of jewelry with the respective designs before shipping them to customers.

The advantage of Computer-Aided Manufacturing is that the designers can replicate even the most complicated designs easily. Everything happens on the computer instead of the designers using their own hands for the entire process. This eliminates the chances of errors during the manufacturing stage.

Shipping your jewelry

Once the quality team completes all its checks, it's time to ship your product. Luxe VVS Jewelers VVS will send you a notification via email and text message about the approximate date of delivery. They do have one condition, though: you can't return or exchange any product you order. Since each design is unique, Luxe VVS Jewelers can't sell items to return because other customers may not like that design.

It isn't often that you find a company that gives you the golden opportunity to design your jewelry. Grab this chance with both hands because what you will eventually get is a piece of art, and you are the creator of that masterpiece.