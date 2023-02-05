Luxury redefined: Dan Tel Aviv hotel is celebrating 75 years

One of the first luxury hotels built in Tel Aviv, the Dan Tel Aviv, with its famous rainbow facade, is an iconic fixture on the city’s coastline.

The hotel features 293 rooms and suites, including the famous fifth floor, a second home-away-from-home for A-list stars and international dignitaries visiting Israel.

“The hotel is part of the Dan Hotels chain, which celebrated its 75th anniversary last year,” Ilan Ben Hakoon, General Manager of Dan Tel Aviv and Link Hotel, recently told The Jerusalem Post.

“The Dan Tel Aviv is unique in its history, quality and ability to provide a premier level of service at the highest standard,” he said.

Indeed, it is no surprise that the hotel is listed as one of the “Leading Hotels of the World”, a prestigious title it reclaimed in 2022 following the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the last three years and throughout the pandemic, the hotel remained open with minimal staff for special guests and aircrews. During this time, the hotel underwent massive renovations.

“We didn’t rest on our laurels for three years,” said Ben Hakoon. “We spent this time investing in the hotel, renovating all the executive rooms and the suites, with a special focus on the prestigious fifth floor.”

Overall, some 100 of the hotel’s seaside rooms were redesigned by company architect Roni Federmann, drawing upon Israeli and European inspirations to create elegant, warm and inviting Mediterranean-style spaces.

In addition to the luxurious décor, the suites and executive rooms feature Molton Brown bath and beauty products and the highest quality Frette linen and towels. Suite and VIP guests are provided with a private check-in service in a separate and quiet area near the reception. The suites and executive rooms feature stunning, views of the sea and the Tel Aviv promenade.

One of the more impressive renovations of the Dan Tel Aviv is of its fifth floor, which has hosted presidents and prime ministers from around the world, from Bill Clinton to Tony Blair, alongside A-list stars such as Madonna, Maroon 5, Jennifer Lopez, Jon Bon Jovi, Ozzy Osbourne and Guns N’ Roses.

The fifth floor boasts eight suites, including presidential and royal suites, redesigned with the same warm Mediterranean luxury décor and fitted with the most up-to-date technology and amenities, all with seafront-facing balconies with breathtaking views.

The floor is isolated, with a special entrance for security needs, and offers round-the-clock private butler and concierge services, whether guests reserve one suite or the entire floor.

“One of the unique aspects of the hotel is to be able to host the high-profile VIP guests on the fifth floor,” said Ben Hakoon. “They appreciate the hotel’s high-quality service, its ability to meet the needs of its special clients, and the level of security and discretion that the staff provides.”

From providing freshly squeezed orange juice and a morning paper, to laundry and packing services, preparing special meals, surprise parties and even helicopter rides, the fifth-floor staff is ready to cater to all its guests’ needs.

“When we hosted a certain international A-list celebrity, they requested to bring their own chef. We had to create a makeshift kitchen on the fifth floor,” Ben Hakoon recalled. “As part of the latest renovations, we decided to make this the standard, and there is now a separate kitchen on the floor that caters to our guests’ culinary needs.”

Though celebrities may bring their own chefs, when it comes to gastronomy, the Dan hotel chain, and the Dan Tel Aviv in particular, is world-renowned for its Israeli breakfast buffet.

Alongside the traditional dining room, the hotel recently opened Café 99 for breakfast and brunch, a more intimate dining setting that offers all the highlights and favorites of the breakfast buffet served directly to the table.

Featuring cherry mascarpone-filled croissants, Jerusalem artichoke Eggs Benedict, an assortment of salads and fruity cocktails, Café 99 is a truly unique and delicious dining experience.

And after indulging their taste buds, guests can now pamper their other senses at the hotel’s newly opened spa, with four treatment rooms, including joint couple massage, calming rest areas, and unique treatments connecting to the land of Milk and Honey.

The new spa adjoins the renovated pool area – the Dan Tel Aviv is the only seaside hotel with two pools, an indoor pool and an outdoor seawater pool overlooking the beautiful Mediterranean Sea.

“The pools are open year-round alongside our jacuzzi, sauna, and gym with private instructors, and we’ve also recently invested in a new bar and music system, new sunbeds and chairs to create an inviting and fun atmosphere,” Ben Hakoon said.

Indeed, the hotel has gone to great lengths following the pandemic to provide an inviting and upscale atmosphere for its guests.

With tourists pouring into Israel once again and the return of business travel and international conferences, the hotel is once again operating at full capacity.

“It is almost as if we opened a new hotel, increasing the existing staff from 60-70 employees, recruiting 300 team members, training them, and instilling the unique Dan Hotel DNA that provides attention to detail and exquisite service,” he said. In looking to the future, Ben Hakoon said the hotel is now preparing for the upcoming summer months, which will see an even greater influx of tourism into Israel.

The Dan Tel Aviv is fully equipped to host conferences, offering the most advanced equipment and halls of various sizes. “We are ready and waiting for our regular and new guests, and we are here to provide the highest level of service to help them form memories for the future – here to provide good times – that is our job,” he said.

