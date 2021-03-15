There is a brand new reality show based on a game in the popular eSports industry that has been popularized by games like Dota 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. This game in particular has become the base for a show created by popular social media influencer Bezlikiy.

With over 2.1 million followers on Instagram Bezlikiy is known for living a lavish and success-filled lifestyle that he is not afraid to flaunt. Looking at his Instagram posts and stories, you may not realize that he has a deep interest in eSports. Yet, he has taken the plunge to create a brand new type of online cyber show with players from the popular game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

This game is currently sitting in the top 10 in the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) on the professional stage, while placing in the top 170 worldwide. These stats demonstrate just how popular the game is to this day, even though it was released back in 2012. The participants of the reality show created by Bezlikiy will be on the ground team.

The show is to be broadcast on Twitch, which has come to be known as the go-to place for livestreaming of video games. Specializing in this area allows a show like the one on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive to be viewed by potentially millions of people around the world without any issues regarding bandwidth.

People tuning into the show can follow the lives of the eSports team that will be showcased, and can do so 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This full immersion into the life of an e-Sports player is something that has never been done before. That is, until now.

Professional gaming has surged in popularity in recent years, and has become especially popular ever since the pandemic struck in 2020. That has led to more people than ever playing in online tournaments and becoming interested in a show like Bezlikiy's on a professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team.

In order for the reality show to be set up properly, every member of the CS:GO team has to move into the same house. Inside the home, all of the necessary equipment was installed and set up so that interested viewers could see what life is like for professional gamers. This unique approach to online gaming and eSports is now turning heads and generating quite a bit of buzz given its novel nature.

Esports in CIS is largely centered on CS:GO, which makes it the perfect game to use for a reality show based in this region of the world. Given the interest in the show so far, it is likely that this is going to be one that leads to spawning other reality shows that follow the lives of eSports professional gamers for other games and in other regions of the globe.