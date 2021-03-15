The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Mega Influencer Bezlikiy organized an online reality show based on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

By SARAH GOLDMAN  
MARCH 15, 2021 15:47
(photo credit: BEZLIKIY)
(photo credit: BEZLIKIY)
 
There is a brand new reality show based on a game in the popular eSports industry that has been popularized by games like Dota 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. This game in particular has become the base for a show created by popular social media influencer Bezlikiy. 
With over 2.1 million followers on Instagram Bezlikiy is known for living a lavish and success-filled lifestyle that he is not afraid to flaunt. Looking at his Instagram posts and stories, you may not realize that he has a deep interest in eSports. Yet, he has taken the plunge to create a brand new type of online cyber show with players from the popular game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. 
This game is currently sitting in the top 10 in the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) on the professional stage, while placing in the top 170 worldwide. These stats demonstrate just how popular the game is to this day, even though it was released back in 2012. The participants of the reality show created by Bezlikiy will be on the ground team.
The show is to be broadcast on Twitch, which has come to be known as the go-to place for livestreaming of video games. Specializing in this area allows a show like the one on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive to be viewed by potentially millions of people around the world without any issues regarding bandwidth. 
People tuning into the show can follow the lives of the eSports team that will be showcased, and can do so 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This full immersion into the life of an e-Sports player is something that has never been done before. That is, until now. 
Professional gaming has surged in popularity in recent years, and has become especially popular ever since the pandemic struck in 2020. That has led to more people than ever playing in online tournaments and becoming interested in a show like Bezlikiy's on a professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team.
In order for the reality show to be set up properly, every member of the CS:GO team has to move into the same house. Inside the home, all of the necessary equipment was installed and set up so that interested viewers could see what life is like for professional gamers. This unique approach to online gaming and eSports is now turning heads and generating quite a bit of buzz given its novel nature.
Esports in CIS is largely centered on CS:GO, which makes it the perfect game to use for a reality show based in this region of the world. Given the interest in the show so far, it is likely that this is going to be one that leads to spawning other reality shows that follow the lives of eSports professional gamers for other games and in other regions of the globe.


Tags social media Instagram Online Games
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Sexual assault in Israel: Victims need protection, not abusers

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak

Israel Elections: Voters must take stock of LGBTQ-phobia in parties

 By JEFF BARAK
Shulamit S. Magnus

Is our history wasted on us? - opinion

 By SHULAMIT S. MAGNUS
Amotz Asa-El

Praise Britain, the royal family and history's most accomplished polity

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by