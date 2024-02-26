Melbourne Jews join Netanya event for evacuee families

The Snir association, the management of the Golden Mall, children's star Roy Boy, and representatives of the members of the Melbourne Jewish community joined together and held a fun day for about 300 evacuee families with children and their parents at the Island Hotel in Netanya.

The children enjoyed a performance by Roy Boy and various experiential activities, stalls that offered make-up, braids, tattoos, balloons, a free gift shop, and more.

In addition to this, the association's volunteers, in cooperation with the Golden Mall in Rishon Lezion, established a free store for the adults, which offered a wide variety of new items - winter and summer clothing, underwear, footwear, and equipment for babies. The store was decorated with balloons, and everyone who entered received large bags designed to take the items they were interested in.

Nir Shmol, chairman of Snir: "We in the association are happy to reach the evacuees, who were displaced from their homes overnight, from the settlements of Alumim, Netua, Kiryat Shmona, Sderot and more. Our goal is to try, at least in a small way, to make them happy and make them forget the difficult days that we and you passing."

Yossi Lagziel CEO of the mall: "We are proud to be part of this blessed initiative of the Snir association… Seeing the people who came with a huge amount of donations to the collection center was really a heart-warming sight. I feel lucky that I could be a significant part of this significant event.” Judith Rubinstein and the volunteers of the association (credit: Miri Aryeh Lee)

Sharon Saida, CEO of the Island Hotel: "The management and employees were happy for the opportunity we were given to lovingly host the Shnir association and its volunteers. The association gave a day of treats and gifts for adults and children. A few escapisms. It's always nice to meet good people in the middle of the road and we should all know good and quiet days."

Shirley Carney, vice president at Snir: "This day had one goal and that was to put a smile on the faces of the children and their families who were evacuated from their homes after the difficult months that have passed since October 7. It is a great privilege for us to make people happy - especially in this period when mutual guarantee is not just a slogan but a personal and national commitment. The message we want to convey to you is - you are not alone."

Dr. Judith Rubinstein, CEO of Snir, concluded the event and said: "I thank all the volunteers of the association, the Gindi family, and the management of the Golden Mall, who worked day and night for this fun day. Also, to the members of the Melbourne Jewish community who are far from us now, but very close to our hearts, and to their representatives here, who during the war donated clothing and footwear to the soldiers and evacuees. And for the benefit of this event, this community donated hundreds of diverse gifts for children of all ages with joy and love out of hope that we can lift their spirits.

"All the equipment that was still left at the Island Hotel at the end of the event was transferred to the nearby hotel Leonardo for distribution to the evacuees staying there. And in light of the success of the event, it was decided that all the items of clothing and additional equipment available at the Golden Mall will be distributed this week to other hotels where evacuee families are staying temporarily."

This article was written in cooperation with Snir association