Mercantile holds mortgage panel in Beersheba

Mercantile Bank recently held a dedicated conference in Beersheba for dozens of leading mortgage advisors, whose goal is to provide financial tools to deal with changing market conditions.

Ms. Yael Kalmanovich, manager of the Jerusalem and South region, stated that: "Mercantile Bank attaches great importance to the relationship with the consultants. The bank’s motto is the preservation of the relationship with the consultants as a basis for a partnership that will assist the bank's customers in purchasing a property that will be safe ground for them."

Chairwoman of the Association of Mortgage Consultants Nofar Yaakov noted the importance of mortgage advisors' assistance to customers especially during this period in the southern region. "The cooperation between the consultants and Mercantile Bank will strengthen the assistance to customers and improve it."

Victor Berger, manager of Mercantile’s Beersheba branch, stated that: "The bank in general and the Beersheba branch in particular, sees consultants as partners in carrying out transactions, so that the client can benefit from both a profitable transaction and an excellent, quality and professional service.”

Mr. Dudi Meizlik, vice CEO and director of the mortgage division at Mercantile: "Customers and the mortgage advisors who represent customers currently benefit from two channels through which they can deal with the bank efficiently and easily. The traditional channel that is conducted with the mortgage bankers in the bank's branches all over the country; and the advanced, digital channel, which makes it possible to carry out most of the mortgage procedure with a personal banker, but remotely, by digital means. Both channels enable the execution of the mortgage procedure from the submission of the application and its approval, editing of legal documents to the transfer of the loan funds.

“Improved conditions are now given to the bank's mortgage customers. A customer who combines additional banking activity for a mortgage with an active account managed at the bank, will buy the customer additional benefits, such as a ‘first step’ loan granted for a long term of years under particularly favorable loan conditions.”

This article was written in cooperation with Mercantile Bank