Mexican Jews welcome Rabbi Pinto’s encouragement and blessings

Thousands of Mexico City Jews welcomed Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, the head of the worldwide Shuva Israel community, who arrived for a special visit.

Rabbi Pinto toured the synagogues in the various communities, and met with rabbis and heads of communities, politicians, government officials and businessmen.

"The Jewish community in Mexico City is one of the most unique communities in the northern American hemisphere," said Rabbi Pinto. "Under the leadership of distinguished rabbis, a generation is being built here who are devoted to Torah and serving God. The members of the community truly sanctify heaven.”

He referred to the security situation in Israel and the massacre carried out by Hamas terrorists on October 7, quoting our sages’ statement: “All Jews are responsible for each other.” “If the Jews of the Land of Israel are in sorrow and agony, then we too over here and elsewhere in the world are grief-stricken."

Rabbi Pinto added, "The whole world is going through upheavals - in personal security, in making a livelihood, in health, in everything. The Holy One, blessed be He is making a new order in the world in preparation for the coming of the Moshiach. Therefore, whoever now catches himself and strengthens his commitment to Judaism, and draws closer to God and increases light and unconditional love - will merit the true Redemption.”

Rabbi Pinto’s brother, Rabbi Menachem Pinto, who for many years has been involved in Shuva Israel institutions, accompanied Rabbi Pinto on his trip to Mexico City.

(credit: Shuva Israel)

During his stay in Mexico City, Rabbi Pinto met with the president of the Syrian Har Sinai community, Alberto Kitzik and his deputy Salvador Daniel. He also met with businessman Max El-Mann Arazi and businessmen from the Attia family.

Rabbi Pinto also met with Rabbi Shlomo Tawil and Rabbi Elharar, and with the singer Moshe Peretz, who was visiting there for a tour of performances in the Jewish communities.

During his visit to encourage the local Jewish communities, Rabbi Pinto had a warm and cordial meeting with Paco Cervantes, President of the Committee for Business Coordination of the Government of Mexico, who was happy to meet him for the sake of the Jews of Mexico.

Rabbi Pinto also held many Torah talks and received a large audience who sought his blessings, advice and life guidance.

From Mexico, Rabbi Pinto traveled to Miami, where he is presently staying while giving talks in the Shuva Israel centers scattered throughout Florida.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel