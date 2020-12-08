Sometimes in life, we need people to help us get through things. Their job is to recharge our tired selves and get us back out there in the world. Jay Jay is a motivational speaker and performer who motivates people for a living. As an internationally renowned inspirational speaker and performance coach, he has spoken in over 30 countries in the last 16 years. In this duration, he has changed in many ways and is now doing his best to help people win.

Jay Jay started out as a magician, a digital creator, and a TV host before becoming a motivational speaker. He is no stranger to being in the public work sector. Switching to a career in motivational speaking was the obvious next step. In this capacity, he has hosted for several Fortune 500 companies and reached out to nearly 500 global clients in 25 countries and interacted with over 250,000 people who all agree that he succeeded in connecting and engaging with them on a personal level. "That's what it's about for me. I like having a connection with people I am trying to help," says Jay Jay.

It is natural to think about the future, given the current global scenario. "It is important to have goals and plans for the future, but it is important to remember that life can throw something like a pandemic your way," says Jay Jay. After conducting events for nearly 15 years, Jay Jay knows what works and what doesn't. Therefore, he is going to add high impact experiential events to his online offerings and engage up close and personal with people who seek his events. He also has an online business ready to go live to interact with clients and followers worldwide.

Jay Jay's success as a speaker in over 30 countries is reflected in his online presence. His social media presence is off the charts, with over 50 million views on YouTube alone. He even has an extensive following on Instagram to the tune of over 200 thousand followers.