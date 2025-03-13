Msc Cruises offers the ultimate summer programme For 2025

A host of Mediterranean itineraries offer guests the opportunity to discover the wonders of Europe, from city breaks to beach destinations

Northern Europe itineraries will showcase the natural beauty of Iceland and the Norwegian fjords

MSC Cruises’ sizzling summer 2025 itineraries. From the sun-soaked Caribbean to the captivating Mediterranean and stunning Northern Europe, MSC Cruises is known for offering an unparalleled choice of destinations and embarkation ports from across the globe, each providing an abundance of enriching experiences.

A CARIBBEAN ADVENTURE TO REMEMBER

Setting the stage for an extraordinary summer, the brand-new ship for 2025, MSC World America will offer a new world of cruising with new venues and concepts for the ultimate holiday experience. The new flagship will sail her inaugural season in the Caribbean from MSC Cruises’ new PortMiami terminal, offering 7-night itineraries with calls in the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras and MSC Cruises’ private island destination Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in the Bahamas.

Also offering sailings out of PortMiami: MSC Seascape with 3 to 4-night sailings including visits to the Bahamas and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve as well as 7-night itineraries including to the Bahamas, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

MSC Seashore will sail from Port Canaveral (Orlando, USA), providing 3 to 7-night itineraries including destinations such as Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Nassau (Bahamas), Isla de Roatan (Honduras), Costa Maya and Cozumel (Mexico).

MSC Meraviglia will offer sailings out of New York with 7-night itineraries to top destinations including Port Canaveral, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and Nassau.

A MEDITERRANEAN ESCAPE LIKE NO OTHER

MSC Cruises is known for its Mediterranean itineraries, designed to showcase the iconic region’s beauty.

Homeporting out of Barcelona (Spain): MSC Seaview will offer 7-night sailings with visits including to Cannes (France), Genoa, La Spezia for Cinque Terre and Florence, Civitavecchia for Rome (Italy), and Palma de Mallorca (Spain). Sailings from Genoa (Italy): MSC Grandiosa will offer an exciting break with 7-night itineraries to Civitavecchia, Palermo, Marseille, Ibiza and Valencia (Spain). Meanwhile, MSC World Europa will invite guests to explore some of Europe’s famed cities with 7-night cruises to Naples, Messina (Italy), Valletta, Barcelona, and Marseille. Providing guests with a longer cruise option, MSC Musica will offer 10-night voyages to Marseille, Malaga and Cadiz for Seville (Spain), as well as Lisbon (Portugal), Alicante for Costa Blanca, Mahon for Menorca (Spain), and Olbia for Sardinia (Italy).

Offering 7-night sailings out of Valencia, MSC Splendida will call at destinations including Livorno, Civitavecchia, Genoa, Marseille, and Tarragona (Spain).

Homeporting out of Civitavecchia: MSC Divina will offer 7-night cruises to explore the extraordinary wonders of Greece with calls in Mykonos and Santorini, as well as other beautiful destinations including Kusadasi for Ephesus (Turkey) and Naples. MSC Orchestra will offer a 7-night itinerary to Genoa, Marseille, Barcelona, Ibiza, and Cagliari in Sardinia (Italy).

MSC Lirica, MSC Armonia and MSC Opera and will offer 7-night itineraries out of Venice-Marghera (Italy), with each ship visiting varied destinations, ranging from breathtaking cities in Italy to the idyllic Greek islands, such as Mykonos, Santorini, Syros and Corfu. MSC Lirica will also call in the famed old town of Kotor (Montenegro), while MSC Armonia will call in the beautiful seaside town of Split (Croatia) and MSC Opera in the mesmerizing cities of Dubrovnik and Zadar (Croatia).

Offering 9-night itineraries out of Trieste (Italy), MSC Fantasia will visit unforgettable destinations including Katakolon for Olympia, Piraeus, Corfu (Greece), Kusadasi, Istanbul (Turkey), and Bari (Italy).

MSC Sinfonia will offer guests spectacular 7-night voyages from Bari to the likes of Santorini, Piraeus for Athens, Katakolon, Corfu, and Cefalonia for Argostoli (Greece).

NORTHERN EUROPE AWAITS

Embark on a Northern European adventure like no other, thanks to a range of enriching itineraries.

MSC Euribia will offer 7-night itineraries from Kiel (Germany) to the vibrant capital city of Copenhagen (Denmark), before venturing to the Norwegian fjords, with stops in the Heritage Fjords in the picturesque area of Hellesylt/Geiranger, Alesund, and a scenic sail through Nordfjordeid or Molde Fjord on the way to the stunning Flaam village.

MSC Virtuosa will homeport in Southampton (United Kingdom), offering 2 to 14-night itineraries to the Fjords, the Northern Pearls cities, the Canary Islands, the Atlantic coast of Europe and the Mediterranean.

MSC Poesia will set sail from Warnemunde (Germany), from May 2025, offering a rotation of 7-night Fjords and Baltic sailings to destinations such as Stavanger/Lysefijord, Eidfjord, Kristiansand and Oslo (Norway) and Copenhagen on the fjords route and Gdynia/Gdansk-Danzig (Poland), Klaipeda (Lithuania), Riga (Latvia), Stockholm (Sweden) and Copenhagen on the Baltic route.

For more information and to book these incredible summer 2025 itineraries, visit MSC Cruises.

This article was written in cooperation with MSC Cruises