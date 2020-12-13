The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Nathan Johnson Turned a Fun Hobby Into a Thriving Business in Just a Few Years

Nathan's meteoric rise to becoming an Instagram growth hacker and expert came after he received an offer to get paid $100 for a promotional post on one of his IG pages.

By AVI STERN  
DECEMBER 13, 2020 15:29
(photo credit: NATHAN JOHNSON)
When Instagram expert Nathan Johnson was barely a teenager, he hardly knew how successful his hobby of created themed Instagram pages would become just a few years later. Yet, he now has a thriving business that both his mom and dad are a part of. It all started with something that was a fun hobby, yet has now made it possible for his dreams to come true.
Nathan's meteoric rise to becoming an Instagram growth hacker and expert came after he received an offer to get paid $100 for a promotional post on one of his IG pages. After receiving the money through PayPal, he quickly realized he could be making a whole lot more.
As Nathan developed his Instagram pages further, he began receiving an increasing number of requests for promotional posts. Pretty soon, he was making an enormous amount of money doing this. With the help of his mother, who became his main mentor, as well as his father, Nathan now has a thriving business that helps people scale their businesses by growing their audiences on Instagram.
This success also came to him because he saw success as being more than just more money in your bank account. He saw it as also including the element of being happy. Without happiness, there wasn't much point to having a lot of money, and having a bunch of money doesn't automatically make you happy. Nathan discovered that having genuine relationships, like the one he has with his girlfriend Ryan Donovan, elevate you and make your life feel fulfilled.
For Nathan, what makes him happy above all else is freedom. His Instagram-based business has made that possible. By embodying a hard work ethic and making enough money on his own, Nathan has the freedom to be wherever he wants to do, do whatever it is he wants to do, and do it whenever he feels like it. That is true happiness and freedom.
As successful as Nathan has become, he's got a big vision that he wants to turn into a reality. Even though it's difficult to see exactly where he will be with everything in five years, he sees himself basically doing what he's doing now, except on a much larger scale. He will still be growing multiple social media pages and also start getting more involved with placing ads for more companies. In fact,
he's got his eyes set on helping big corporations.
Ideally, in five years Nathan will have a massive network over at least 40 million followers across all of the social media pages he manages. Nathan wants to start working more with large corporations that could use some optimization for their social media presence.
Nathan Johnson's success story demonstrates that you don't have to be an adult with lots of business acumen to achieve major success. You just need to enjoy what you're doing, learn all the ins and outs of it, and have people around you that reinforce success due to making you happy.


Tags business Instagram Instagram Top Nine
