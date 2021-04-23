The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Ready to help Israelis navigate the funds ecosystem

By MARIOS TSOKKOS, THE MERCURY GLOBAL REPORTS TEAM  
APRIL 23, 2021 11:21
Mr. Charalambos Prountzos, Managing Partner at Prountzos & Prountzos LLC, EY Law Leader Central, Eastern, Southeastern Europe & Central Asia (photo credit: PROUNTZOS & PROUNTZOS LLC EY LAW)
Mr. Charalambos Prountzos, Managing Partner at Prountzos & Prountzos LLC, EY Law Leader Central, Eastern, Southeastern Europe & Central Asia
(photo credit: PROUNTZOS & PROUNTZOS LLC EY LAW)
 
Prountzos & Prountzos LLC | EY Law has been engaged in the setting up and operation of a significant proportion of the Alternative Investment Funds established in Cyprus and has been advising predominantly international asset managers who establish an investment management firm in Cyprus under the supervision of CySEC. Mr. Charalambos Prountzos, Managing Partner at Prountzos & Prountzos LLC, EY Law Leader Central, Eastern, Southeastern Europe & Central Asia sees an increased interest from Israeli asset management firms and a turn from the jurisdictions they had been traditionally using for hosting and distributing their investments, to the use of Cyprus investment funds. “This trend has been facilitated by the enhanced funds’ ecosystem that Cyprus has organically developed, the fee compression the asset management industry is experiencing which obliges fund managers to look for the same quality at a more competitive cost as well as Cyprus’ tax-friendly regime; both at an investor and a fund management level” he explained.
Prountzos pinpoints that Prountzos & Prountzos LLC | EY Law has a solid network of advisors in Cyprus, an important requirement for doing business in the country. “Our firm is cooperating with highly skilled organisations offering the services a fund receives during its life cycle and an asset manager requires during its operations, such as fund management, administration, depositary, tax, audit and compliance advice, for seamless and high-quality support” he said. The firm’s capabilities include legal and tax services, advice on investment deployment in Cyprus and support during the capital raising stage.
With the different structures available for setting up and managing investment funds, and the introduction of the mini-AIFM to serve asset managers with up to 500million AuM, the Cyprus funds’ industry has certainly gained momentum in the global arena. “Prountzos & Prountzos LLC | EY Law core focus on fund advisory services is driven by the goal of achieving our clients’ expectations from the Cyprus funds and asset management sector” he concluded.


Tags Cyprus 2021
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel must recognize the Armenian Genocide - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Will Iran deal change with parade of Israeli officials to DC? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Justice for Sarah Halimi and justice for all

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert to Bennett: Create 'New Likud' with Sa'ar, oust Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Anaphylactic and societal shock: An Israeli parable - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
3

Iran censors soccer match over 100 times due to woman referee

Premier League soccer ball, illustrative
4

Why the Indian COVID mutation should worry Israelis - analysis

People on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem, during Israel's third nationwide lockdown, Sunday, January 10, 2020.
5

New vaccine side effect? In Israel, six people develop herpes zoster

A rash from herpes zoster [Illustrative].

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by