Nishit Sangwan Sheds Light on the Future of Digital Marketing in 2021

Emerging technologies are shaping the future of the world, including the form of digital marketing prevalent today.

By PAUL LITMAN  
NOVEMBER 26, 2020 07:32
(photo credit: NISHIT SANGWAN)
Emerging technologies are shaping the future of the world, including the form of digital marketing prevalent today. Modern-day marketing transformed the landscape of business strategies from brand-centric to consumer-centric. The new narrative is building a connection with the target audience and tapping into their needs and desires. This year saw an uptick in the number of companies building an online presence. Speaking about the trend, social media influencer and expert Nishit Sangwan opines, "It is one of the most interesting and challenging times for a marketer today. The COVID-19 pandemic led to the shutting down of several physical businesses, making it imperative for brands to hop on the digital marketing bandwagon to sustain and thrive. Currently, creativity, compelling content, and consumer engagement is the need of the hour." 
With digital marketing gaining a tremendous boost and its trends evolving rapidly, it will be exciting to see how it will further advance next year. Sangwan sheds light on the topic by sharing some noteworthy advancements which will elevate digital marketing in 2021:
Rise of artificial intelligence (AI) – The future of digital marketing is heavily leaning on the technology of AI.
· While marketing analytic assessment tools are already in place, the upgraded versions will enable a more accurate measurement of consumer experience and help improve the consumer satisfaction rate.
· Chatbots have become an essential feature for consumer relationship management. Today, most consumer queries are answered by chatbots, and with continuous evolvement will become more smart and personalized.
· Virtual reality has become an integral part of various brand's marketing campaigns. It is steadily gaining momentum as it enables brands to offer an interactive and personal experience allowing users to connect with the brand at an emotional level.
Increase in popularity of podcasts and webinars – Podcasts and webinars have emerged as value-adding digital marketing platforms this year. With lockdowns in place, many professionals resorted to webinars to conduct training and seminars, and the trend will continue in 2021. Podcasts, too, have witnessed a shift, with several free channels becoming paid versions. 
Focus on product personalization – With the option of direct communication with consumers available on social media platforms, plus a large amount of consumer data already available, brands will be able to combine data required to effectively attract the target audience and offer customized products and services.
 


Tags business Digital Economy Digital marketing
