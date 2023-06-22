Located in historic and picturesque Jerusalem, Nofei Yerushalayim is a senior housing facility that is managed and run by its residents, who are responsible for policy-making, decision-making and the acceptance of new tenants. The House Committee is comprised of nine democratically elected residents of the facility, who determine the policy and nature of life in the home and employ a professional manager and a skilled staff who carry out the decisions and provide service to the residents

The staff at Nofei Yerushalayim advocates three principles – protection, accessibility and belonging, and its character is pluralistic. Nofei Yerushalayim residents are religious, secular, veterans and newcomers.

Avigail Duke, Executive Director of Nofei Yerushalayim, explains, “The residents are part of a cohesive and caring community and continue to determine their lifestyle even in their later years. They set the annual budget and are involved in volunteer activities such as operating the library and cafeteria, learning languages and publishing a local newspaper. They are active and involved in a variety of fields and enjoy a healthy, active, integrating, productive, independent and meaningful old age, and a pleasant quality of life.”

Nofei Yerushalayim offers a range of apartments of different sizes, suitable for couples and singles – cozy studio apartments, large two-room apartments, spacious three-room apartments and expansive four-room ones. All apartments come equipped with panic buttons in the rooms and bathroom, telephone and air conditioning (use is included in the maintenance fee).

New residents may remodel their chosen apartment according to their individual tastes. Residents who choose to renovate their apartment are assisted by the Nofei Yerushalayim staff, including selecting the designer and contractor and supervising the contractor’s work until the renovation is completed. Residents can even avail themselves of an in-house designer who specializes in designing spaces for assisted living.

Nofei Yerushalayim residents appreciate living in a pleasant environment while benefitting from protected housing and support services. Residents lead an independent lifestyle, and most can enjoy an active retirement while contributing to the community.

The home provides its residents with first-class medical services when needed, including 24-hour medical care and supervision, administered by a highly qualified team of physicians, nurses and medical interns, all of whom are personally acquainted with the residents. The range of services provided includes ordering prescriptions, checking blood pressure and glucose levels, dressing wounds, injections and more. All residents are subscribed to an emergency ambulance service.

Credit: Nofei Yerushalayim

A full range of convenient amenities is available for Nofei Yerushalayim residents, including a 24/7 maintenance service, a minimarket on the premises, a fitness room, a synagogue, a dining room, a swimming pool and more. Residents enjoy a wide range of classes, such as sports, art, painting, ceramics, crafts, chess and choir, as well as activities, lectures, shows, concerts, gift and clothing fairs and dancing. Nofei Yerushalayim provides a wide range of stimulating social and cultural activities that promote social interaction among the residents. Outings are organized for tours, movies, theatre, concerts etc. Lunch is offered daily, as well as Friday night dinner. In addition, breakfast is provided at the adjoining hotel.

There are also a number of public rooms which residents may use to hold small private family or social events, as well as guest rooms for family members. All of these features contribute to a comfortable and tranquil lifestyle.

Entrance criteria for Nofei Yerushalayim include independent and cognitive functioning upon entry and a desire to be a part of the community. A number of entry options are available for prospective residents, which can be selected to suit the financial ability of each applicant. These include monthly rental, single payment entry fee or a deposit. These options can be switched from one to another even after the applicant has moved into the building. The monthly maintenance fees are identical for all programs and include the costs of electricity, water, heating, air-conditioning and cultural activities.

Nofei Yerushalayim hosts a unique and high-quality nursing wing, serving people with needs such as long-term care and supervision, physiotherapy and occupational therapy, convalescence following accidents, fractures, strokes or hospitalization. The unit is spacious and has a large, pleasant and comfortable adjoining garden and patio. Each room has two beds (there is an option for a private room), closets, toilet, shower, air-conditioning, TV and telephone.

“The Nofei Jerusalem community exists in a pleasant, warm, inviting, sharing and accepting atmosphere,” says Executive Director Duke. “It is not an institution – it is a home. Residents are free to formulate their preferred lifestyle, and their daily agenda is up to them. They are free to go about their own business, go to activities, volunteer, and do for themselves and for others. Life here is full of interest and meaning.”

This article was written in cooperation with Nofei Yerushalayim