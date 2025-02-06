Odessa’s Jewish University Struck by Missile Attack

On Friday night, Chabad Odessa’s Jewish University, a cornerstone institution for the Jewish community in Ukraine, was struck by a missile attack, resulting in significant structural damage to the university. Fortunately, no students or staff were harmed in the attack

In light of the extensive damage, the university administration has announced that students will be on leave until necessary repairs are completed or an alternative facility is secured. Despite the damage, the university remains unwavering in its mission to support its students and the community.

(credit: Friends of Mishpacha Orphanage Odessa)

A Heartbreaking Blow

Rabbi Abraham Wolf, the Chief Rabbi of Odessa and Southern Ukraine, quickly reassured concerned families, saying: “I want to emphasize that all of our students are safe and protected. While the university has suffered damage, we are committed to restoring it as quickly as possible. The Jewish community in Odessa has faced many trials in history, and we’ve always emerged stronger. With G-d’s help, we will overcome this and return to our work in the near future.”

The university, home to over 100 students — many of whom are graduates of the Mishpacha Orphanage in Odessa and the Or Avner schools across Ukraine — is a vital resource for the Jewish community, offering more than just education. For many students, it is a second home, a place where they deepen their connection to Jewish heritage and prepare for their futures.

(credit: Friends of Mishpacha Orphanage Odessa)

While the immediate focus is on securing the safety and well-being of its students, the university's leadership is already working diligently to restore normalcy. The institution’s role in the community goes beyond academics — it is a sanctuary for young people seeking connection, stability, and a sense of belonging. The university’s deep-rooted ties to the Jewish educational network in Ukraine have made it an integral part of Odessa’s Jewish identity.

The Road Ahead

The university is committed to rebuilding and continuing its educational mission, no matter the challenges it faces. The leadership is actively working on plans to restore the damaged building or find an alternative venue for the students. While the full extent of the damage is still being assessed, the university’s resolve is clear: it will return to its core mission as soon as possible.

How You Can Help the University Recover

As the university begins the recovery process, the support of the wider community is more important than ever. To learn more about the university, its work, and how you can contribute to its recovery efforts, please visit mishpachaorphanage.com/rebuild.

This article was written in cooperation with Friends of Mishpacha Orphanage Odessa