Omar Alagha talks about different monetization channels of CPA marketing

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
MAY 30, 2021 11:32
(photo credit: OMAR ALAGHA)
Marketing campaigns have been a crucial investment for any brand. From improving sales to generating leads and spreading the brand’s message to consumers, marketing has always played a significant role. Businesses have always reserved a special budget for marketing because it is the best way to connect with consumers. However, with the rapid advancements in the digital space, brands are now focused on result-oriented marketing campaigns rather than traditional methods. 
One such performance-based marketing method is CPA or Cost per action. In this method, the advertiser pays only on the basis of the actions of the visitors on the advertisement. These actions comprise lead generation through new sign-ups and sales through online purchases. This is a better marketing method when compared to PPC (pay per click) or CPM (cost per 1000 impressions) where the advertiser can end up paying for fake clicks and visitors.
Omar Alagha, the CPA marketing expert has been working as a mediator between brands and publishers for a long time. From his experience, he feels that the CPA program is going to be a rising trend among businesses to promote their brands in the coming years. The reason is that it is a cost-effective method where the ROI is higher and the chances of suffering losses are lesser. The biggest benefit of CPA marketing lies in the fact that there are various channels to runs CPA ad campaigns.
To start a CPA program, an advertiser needs to negotiate a contract with the publisher on a fixed cost for actions taken by visitors. Once the contract is made, both the advertiser and the publisher can start right away. For CPA marketing, the brand has complete freedom to choose its publisher from different channels. These channels include affiliate networks, individual sites, company websites, influencers, and even search engines. 
The brand can pick a publisher based on the relevant content available on the publisher’s platform that mirrors the brand's message. This can make it easy for the brand to gain prospective customers. If for instance the advertiser enters a deal with a reputed affiliate network but finds that the results are lower than expected, then they can switch to and explore other channels that give better results on the CPA campaigns.
Advertisers can even choose to run CPA marketing campaigns on search engines like Google. These search engines have a range of CPA programs with specified rates. Omar Alagha feels that with the diverse channels of CPA marketing, the advertiser is always on the safer side of the deal. As the method allows the advertiser to measure the performance of the campaign more accurately, it results in lower marketing losses. There is no way that an advertiser will be pay to run a CPA campaign that is not getting good results.
This result-oriented method of marketing has been successfully generating leads and accelerating revenue for businesses. Omar Alagha as a CPA expert predicts that the trend will continue to grow in the coming years where businesses will completely focus on performance-based marketing campaigns over social media impressions, PPC, or influencer programs.
