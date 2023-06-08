The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Opportunity for Israeli and global firms to enter Latin America under patronage of Pope Francis

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 8, 2023 18:03
Jose Maria del Corral, President of Scholas Occurrentes, Enrique Palmeyro, World Director of Scholas Occurrentes with Pope Francis (photo credit: PR Y.A. Maof)
The Vatican celebrated a significant milestone on May 25, 2023, marking the 10-year ministry of Pope Francis and a decade of international activity by the Scholas Occurrentes organization he founded.

Scholas Occurrentes is an international organization that promotes social integration, peace and education through the commitment of all members of society. The organization fosters dialogue and collaboration among schools, universities, and educational networks worldwide, working toward a culture of encounter and building a more inclusive society.

The Educational Water Pact Forum (E.W.P.F), a collaborative effort between the Scholas Occurrentes Pontifical movement, Y.A. Maof Holdings & Management, an Israeli project management company and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, participated in the event held at the Vatican and facilitated a unique platform to showcase some of the most advanced technology companies that address environmental challenges. 

The primary mission of E.W.P.F., endorsed by Pope Francis and aligned with his social and environmental objectives, is to drive lasting and meaningful change in water-deficient regions, enabling their healing and prosperity. By initiating projects in critical areas such as water, food security, waste management, energy and education, the E.W.P.F strives to enhance the quality of life and well-being of communities worldwide.

During the event, representatives from Y.A. Maof, including founder Ygdal Ach, along with Gabriel Miodownik, President of Orbia Precision Agriculture (Netafim), Fernando Castro, Director of Marketing and Services, Orbia Precision Agriculture (Netafim) EMEA, and Alfonso Martínez, Head of Commercial Excellence, Orbia Building & Infrastructure (Wavin) EMEA, addressed the audience, which consisted of 50 mayors from various cities across Latin America. 

Ygdal Ach, President & CEO of Y.A. Maof, emphasized that he was promoting the vision of Tikun Olam – repairing the world through partnerships and innovation. He added that Y. A. Maof is the gateway for environmental companies to enter the Latin American market via the E.W.P.F. 

Ygdal Ach noted that the gathering presented a unique opportunity to introduce Israeli and international technologies to mayors grappling with environmental challenges in water, food security, energy and education. Moreover, the occasion served as a catalyst, opening doors for other companies to join the E.W.P.F., which serves as a business network for environmental projects in Latin America.

Jose Maria Del Corral, President of the Scholas Occurrentes Pontifical Movement, pointed out that the World Congress of Eco-Educational Cities aims to promote and disseminate sustainable development by referring to the term “integral ecology” set forth in the Encyclical Laudato Si’, the second encyclical of Pope Francis, based on the educational methodology developed by Scholas and the experiences that they bring from different communities. 

The mayors received training from May 23-25 related to Eco-Educational Cities so that they could apply the knowledge in their territories, in continuity with the Laudato Si’ youth experience promoted by Scholas last year.

Speaking on behalf of Orbia, Gabriel Miodownik expressed enthusiasm for the event and its potential for Israeli businesses. “We are honored to be part of this momentous occasion and grateful for the opportunity to showcase our expertise in sustainable agriculture and precision irrigation solutions. As a global leader in the field, Orbia’s precision agriculture business Netafim is excited about the prospect of continuous collaboration with Latin American communities to address their pressing water and food security needs.” 

This collaboration between the Vatican, Scholas Occurrentes and Israeli and international businesses represents a convergence of visionary leadership, cutting-edge technology and shared commitment to creating a better future for all. Businesses seeking to expand their presence and make a meaningful impact in Latin America now have an unprecedented opportunity to join the EWPF, leverage its resources, and contribute to the transformation of water-deficient regions.

This article was written in cooperation with Y.A. Maof

