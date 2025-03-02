Orit Benvenisti: 'Your need is our profession'

Orit Benvenisti is the CEO of the Tigbur Group, one of the oldest and largest companies in Israel that provides outsourcing services throughout the country. She also serves as chair of the security company Reshef Security -- the only woman in Israel to hold this position. In addition, she is president of the Human Resources organization, which is part of The Israeli Presidency of Business organization, and is a board member of several nonprofits.

Who founded Tigbur?

My mother, Rina. A visionary and entrepreneur, she decided 45 years ago to establish Tigbur. My late father, Albert, who was working in the US at the time, told her to follow her dream. When she arrived at the Income Tax Department to open a file, they told her that she needed her husband to sign up. It was a small moment that changed their lives. My father returned to Israel, and together my parents opened and ran the Tigbur Group.

What does the Tigbur Group do?

The group provides solutions that combine outsourced services such as human resources solutions, recruitment, training, and employee placement. And a supportive community service includes caregivers, accompaniment, welfare support, and education. Reshef Security, a company within the Tigbur Group, is a leader in the field of security and technologies. Its clients include government ministries, leading companies in the economy, the National Insurance Institute, and the local government center. The company heads complex projects such as supportive communities or safe homes for the elderly and disabled. Community members receive a full service that includes a community leader, a social operator, a distress button, a doctor's visit, and an ambulance. The community provides support and connection to their place of residence, as well as environmental security. The new communities include products from the subsidiary Mahalev, which is engaged in the realm of content products and accessibility. It is the leading company in Israel in the field of consulting and providing accessibility solutions for the elderly and people with disabilities, companies, organizations, and state institutions.

In addition to our company's work in the areas of emergency caregiver's services and nursing, I serve as chair of Reshef Security, which deals with physical security and the integration of advanced security technologies. Reshef Security provides security services to leading institutions in the country and sensitive facilities, such as border crossings, Jerusalem perimeter crossings, the municipalities of Beersheba, Ma'ale Adumim, the Israeli Intelligence Service, and institutions such as the Israel Electric Company, the Israeli Defense Forces, and leading banks.

In the field of security, we established a ‘jumping patrol’ in Beersheba that works closely with the Israel Police and provides security services around the clock throughout the city. Some of the security guards are equipped with drones, and in times of emergency they fly them and provide a supplementary security response and an overall picture that is transmitted directly to the municipal military command. Rubik Danilovich, mayor of Beersheba, said that the patrol has restored the sense of personal security to the city.

What challenges did you face during the war?

Tigbur employs approximately 18,000 employees each month, through 40 branches that extend from Kiryat Shmona to Eilat. We have hundreds of managements and administrative employees whose job is to take care of the employees and our clients. The company provides service even during challenging times such as the corona pandemic and the current war. We provided services in the North and South even though alarms were sounding non-stop. We are committed to our clients and feel like an integral part of the community.

It is true that these days are characterized by optimism in light of the hostage deal that was signed. At the same time, we still feel the effects of war. I salute my teams and am proud of their commitment. Throughout the entire period, everyone has continued to care for the elderly and disabled populations, and Reshef Security continues to provide full security to its clients. As CEO, my role requires me to continue to lead and to ensure the continued growth of the group, even in challenging times like we have all experienced.

What is your social responsibility?

I am proud of a subject that is very close to my heart. Tigbur is rated with a Platinum+ ESG A corporate responsibility rating. The rating represents the group's values, which are stated in the company's vision: fairness, innovation, loyalty, transparency, reliability, sensitivity to all populations, efficiency, and personal example. Responsibility to all, from Tigbur's perspective, includes protecting the privacy of client and employee information, especially in this era of cyber-attacks. That is why we made the decision at Tigbur to issue an information security management standard.

How do you see the future of the company?

The management of Tigbur has the role of looking beyond the horizon and working with the goal of bringing about the growth of the group. I always say, 'Your need is our profession.' We are a house of solutions.

In today's reality and advancement, there are no services that stand alone without a complementary response and technological solution. The concept is to provide services that include integration between processes, their management and the provision of technological solutions that will bring benefits to the group.

For example, strengthening technologies in the field of security. As part of Mahlev, we own a unique technology that is sold in Israel and around the world called Step Hear. It is designed for people with visual impairments. The fruit of Israeli development, it is an innovative active voice guidance system for accessibility in public spaces. The system works like Waze and enables people with visual impairments or other disabilities to move around safely. In Israel, the technology is installed in public spaces such the light rail and in the Old City of Jerusalem, in the Assaf Harofeh and Laniado hospitals, and in the National Insurance and Clalit Health Services branches. Abroad, it is installed in public transportation, courts, campuses, post offices, shopping malls, and more. In the relationship with our clients, I want to give them a one-stop shop: end-to-end responsibility.

What is your motto?

My motto and worldview is expressed in a statement I make at every opportunity: 'A strong and growing company creates a strong civil society.’

This article was written in cooperation with Tigbur Group