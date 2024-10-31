Passion in old age - Workshops that will bring you great satisfaction

Passion is a powerful driving force that provides motivation and energy to continue acting and pursuing personal goals. A sense of meaning stems from the ability to connect daily activities to feelings of self-worth and purpose. One of the fascinating studies conducted in the field of research by Schwingel and Rossetti (2019) deals with techniques for developing and maintaining passion in older ages and focuses on ways to improve the quality of life of adults through engagement in personal and community interests. The study found that setting personal goals was one of the most effective techniques for developing and maintaining passion in the third age. Whether it's sculpting, writing, or a bridge workshop - when participating in a workshop and setting small, achievable goals, one can experience a sense of achievement and high satisfaction, along with the opportunity to create social connections and gain a sense of fulfillment. We delved into the research and came back with several insights regarding the significant benefits that exist in several popular workshops for adults.

Writing Workshop: A Great Way to Share Your Life Experiences and Meet New People

As mentioned, if you're looking for a way to add color to your life, creative workshops are the answer. Investing in creative activities not only provides enjoyment but also contributes to mental health and personal well-being. Every participation in such a workshop is an opportunity to discover new aspects of yourself, create new connections, and live a more fulfilling and satisfying life. For example, writing workshops: they allow adults to express their thoughts, experiences, and feelings creatively. Writing is an excellent way to share personal stories, experiences, and feelings in a structured and organized manner. This self-expression not only allows for emotional release but also aids in self-understanding and appreciation of how one experiences life. Additionally, writing requires thinking, creativity, and the ability to organize thoughts, which can help maintain high cognitive fitness. Research shows that creative activities like writing help achieve mental sharpness and reduce the risk of cognitive decline over time. Maintaining mental fitness is especially crucial in the third age and helps maintain good mental functioning. And yes, writing workshops are also an excellent place to meet new people and create social connections. Sharing personal stories and working in a group provide an opportunity to develop relationships with people who have similar interests. These connections can become a significant part of participants' social lives and contribute to a sense of belonging and emotional support.

Sculpting Workshop: An Opportunity to Express Yourself in a Three-Dimensional and Creative Way

Sculpting workshops offer older adults a wonderful opportunity to combine creativity, self-expression, and the development of new skills. Engaging in sculpting is not just a way to create art, but it's also an important tool for improving mental health. Sculpting is a process that involves precise work with the hands, which helps improve and maintain fine motor skills. Working with materials such as clay, stone, wood, or metal requires delicate and precise movements, which can help maintain flexibility and strength in the hands and fingers. Moreover, a sculpting workshop provides an opportunity to express oneself in a three-dimensional and creative way. People can create shapes, figures, and objects that reflect their personal experiences, emotions, and thoughts. Creative expression contributes to a sense of satisfaction and can help in self-understanding and strengthening personal identity. Additionally, sculpting requires real-time problem-solving, such as how to shape a particular material into the desired form or how to deal with technical challenges. Creative thinking and problem-solving during sculpting increase mental flexibility, which can also contribute to other aspects of life. And indeed, sculpting can serve as a way to document personal experiences and memories. Creating sculptures related to life experiences, significant periods, or important figures in the participant's life allows for the passing down of personal heritage to future generations.

Bridge Workshop - Learning an Enjoyable Game That Creates Social Connections

Bridge is one of the most popular card games in the world, combining strategy, logical thinking, and memory. Learning the game offers participants not only an intellectual challenge but also an opportunity to expand their social circle and stay mentally active. Here are some of the main benefits of participating in a bridge learning workshop: The game requires quick thinking, situation analysis, and decision-making. The game trains the brain, helps improve memory, concentration ability, and strategic thinking. Also, it is played in pairs and groups, so the workshop offers a pleasant and cohesive social environment. Participants meet new people, create social connections, and develop a sense of belonging to a community. And of course, bridge is an enjoyable and challenging game that provides great satisfaction when succeeding in winning or making successful moves. The sense of achievement fills participants with motivation to continue playing, learning, and improving their skills. The enjoyment of the game also contributes to improving mood and reducing feelings of loneliness. In this context, it's worth knowing that in all the houses of the quality assisted living network 'Ad 120', among other activities, bridge workshops are held with the best teachers in the field, intended for both beginners and veteran players alike, and dozens of residents take part in them, who also participate in various bridge competitions and festivals in the country. In addition, the network is active as a sponsor for bridge events throughout the country.

In conclusion, creative workshops such as writing, sculpting, and bridge provide a significant opportunity for older adults in the third age to enrich their lives in various ways. Each of these workshops provides not only personal enjoyment and challenge but also contributes to improving mental, cognitive, and social health. Engaging in different areas of interest allows participants to develop new skills, create meaningful social connections, and feel a sense of achievement and satisfaction. Investing in creative activities is not just a hobby, but a way to maintain an active, rich, and meaningful life. There's no doubt that age can feel completely different.

This article was written in cooperation with The AD 120 Chain of Retirement Centers for Senior Citizens