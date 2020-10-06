The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Peter Jideonwo reveals a fresh Social Media Strategy for Artists in 2020

The internet has as if had a second birth during the pandemic

By SARAH GOLDMAN  
OCTOBER 6, 2020 13:24
(photo credit: PETER JIDEONWO)
(photo credit: PETER JIDEONWO)
The internet has as if had a second birth during the pandemic. It has been the time when artist-musicians of the world took to social media to share, inspire, learn, and teach their ways of looking and interpreting the world. And, become a bright spot on the bleak canvas that the pandemic was threatening to turn the world into. With social media paving the way for the future of all forms of art, it’s the perfect time for social media expert Peter Jideonwo to share his new and interesting strategy or two for artists in 2020. 
Jideonwo is a 27-year old entrepreneur who manages and guides the social media accounts of the likes of juicewrld999, Trippieredd, Thekidlaroi, and Gradea. Like many of his generation, Jideonwo who has roots in Nigeria was quick to exploit the many possibilities of social media and its efficacy during the unprecedented times that we find ourselves in. He understands how musicians often fail to capitalize on their talents and market their work without turning a darker shade of red. That, and a general lack of knowledge about marketing and running a business often keeps many talented musicians from structuring their feet firmly in the world of success and fame.
To counter this efficiently Jideonwo advises young artists to define their personality and the personality of their music as best as they can. This he says, “helps to create a sense of uniqueness that’s easy to keep up because it’s based on honesty.” Good music does not lie; it simply dilates, exalts, and stretches honesty. Most musicians build their music around their life and their life around their music, and according to Jideonwo “if they can build this symbiosis on social media, they will find their patrons, fans, and followers easily”. He adds that artists can “set up the pace of their work and their expectations of themselves right from the beginning as it creates a sense of continuity and that perhaps is the most potent form music and musicians can create on social media.” 
He encourages musicians to stay on the pulse of their world by actively engaging with the younger audience. “Kids is where the future is, whether music or business. So if you want me to fall in love with you and say like, Oh, yeah, that’s a star, be where the real music is – in the heart and lips of young people and you’ll find inspiration.”
Young, hard-working, and humane, Jideonwo is sure that good music is where the heart is.


Tags internet business COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To overcome the coronavirus crisis, Israel needs new leadership By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN An army of nine million to fight coronavirus By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Greer Fay Cashman Grapevine, October 7, 2020: Dangerous encounters By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Gilad Sharon The aggressors are free, the defender is locked up By GILAD SHARON
Amotz Asa-El Time is up for the ongoing, dangerous Likud and ultra-Orthodox liason By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
4 American Jews should reject Joe Biden - opinion
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
5 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by