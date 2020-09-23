The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Phil Skokowicz shares his inputs on how you can be financially stable amidst COVID-19

Before we delve deeper into the topic, it is worth mentioning that Phil is a renowned financial advisor.

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
SEPTEMBER 23, 2020 21:12
(photo credit: PHIL SKOKOWICZ)
Phil Sokowicz decided to share his insights about life insurance policies that play a vital role in the latter part of people’s lives. With a global lock-down and quarantine in effect, the pandemic has made people anxious about the future and their investments.
According to Phil, we mustn’t let fear drive our decisions in times like this. We may feel like most things are out of our hands right now, but there are also many things that we can control. Phil shares his insights to help people cope during this difficult time. 
Understanding a Life Insurance Policy:
Most people do not have life insurance policies because they don’t realize its importance and its policies’ nuances. 
Phil explained that the main reason for life insurance policies not receiving due importance is a lack of clarity and knowledge. Many people don’t get their life insurance returns from companies, and that’s when they need to connect with experts like Phil Sokowicz. Phil works with people who don’t receive their dues from life insurance policies.
Phil elucidates the benefits of a life insurance policy. The premium you pay works as a saving. The money can be withdrawn for any expenses which may arise without penalties, deductions, or taxes. In this manner, one can save money for retirement or anything which comes up as a hurdle in life. Phil Sokowicz is passionate about helping people understand the importance of choosing the right insurance companies and how it can be exceedingly helpful during difficult times. 
Phil Sokowicz and his team also provide legal advice and support, and online and offline facilities to people who face any hurdles or difficulties concerning their insurance policies.
Phil adds that life insurance is not like the stock market. It is like having substantial savings. In general life insurance, you can pay off debts at times when the market is going down. 
How Life Insurance can be helpful
A strong policy can help meet housing payments, ongoing living expenses, or help you pay college fees for your children. In life insurance, you can withdraw funds whenever required, which remain tax-free. Phil Sokowicz and his team are dedicated to guiding people to make educated decisions to lead fulfilling lives, with safety and security. Phil continues to reach out to more people, to help them get the most out of their life insurance policies, and help them fight for their rights, should the situation arise.
 


Tags business finance COVID-19
