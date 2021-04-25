Philip Scheinfeld expands his luxury real estate team to Miami

Philip Scheinfeld, founder of the Philip Scheinfeld Team at Compass in New York City, is creating big waves with his team’s recent expansion to Miami. Albeit his young age, the 30-year-old real estate entrepreneur has long established himself as a top New York City broker, respected amongst his peers and whose focal point is luxury properties. Today, as the South Florida and greater Miami area is experiencing an unprecedented real estate boom, the top-producing team’s most recent expansion to Miami last July has proven to be nothing but auspicious.

Ever since he entered the New York City real estate market in 2013, Scheinfeld has worked the gambit of properties; beginning with rentals and eventually evolving to luxury real estate exclusively, gaining more experience and building on his name every passing day. Starting at a small firm, Scheinfeld quickly began working for a top-ten team at Douglas Elliman where he was introduced to the luxury real estate game. After two years of tutelage, a great amount of experience and the desire to take his book of business to the next level, Scheinfeld joined Compass and combined forces with a top-ranking agent in order to foster a winning team.

After honing his luxury real estate knowledge and leadership skills in this partnership, Scheinfeld developed a taste for something more. In 2019, Scheinfeld knew he had the client list, the skill and the work ethic to take responsibility and form his own team at Compass. This want for growth became reality. In just two years, and despite a once-in-a-generation pandemic, Scheinfeld has brokered over $300 million in sales since the inception of his team. Scheinfeld, of course, attributes his success partially to his talent and hard work, but his true authentic love for New York City is his unique differentiator. As a native New Yorker, the city lifestyle is ingrained in Scheinfeld’s DNA in a way that you just can’t fake; this allows the young real estate star to effortlessly do deals in a wide array of neighborhoods, from charming Greenwich Village townhouses to notoriously exclusive Fifth Avenue co-ops, to one-of-a-kind, highly competitive, penthouses.

Over the last seven years, Scheinfeld has brokered some fairly impressive deals such as 150 Charles 8-AN that he sold in the midst of the pandemic and a townhouse at the renowned Greenwich Lane Complex for $20,000,000. Currently, Scheinfeld has a gorgeous, 3,157 square foot duplex penthouse at the coveted Royale Condominium on the market for $10 million, among many more.

As a testament to his growing success, Scheinfeld’s team has already done $56 million in sales in just the first quarter of this year between New York and Miami.

As a real estate broker, Scheinfeld knows that it is absolutely essential to develop an authentic relationship with the unique character of each and every neighborhood that you sell in (or plan to sell in). This is one of the reasons why he is confident to find the same level of success with his expansion to Miami as he has already found in New York in such a relatively short period of time.

Scheinfeld and his team are rapidly growing and making a name for themselves in the Miami area with over $20 million worth of deals closed and currently pending in the city already. One of his notable listings would be his spectacular 4 bed, 5.5 bath condo unit at the Ritz Carlton in Sunny Isles boasting 270 degree panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean, Miami Beach and the downtown Miami skyline.

Another one of Scheinfeld’s best qualities as a broker and as a leader, is his ability to identify his own talents and that of his co-workers; this allows Scheinfeld to focus on optimizing the value he brings as well as delegating effectively. These qualities help him successfully lead a top team at Compass across two cities.

This is precisely why Scheinfeld is particular about everything he does when he brings on a listing as he needs to make sure he is working as efficacious and efficiently as possible. From his creative marketing plan in utilizing social media to innovate the luxury real estate space, recently featured in Forbes, to his choice of photographers and videographers, to the food selection at open houses, Scheinfeld puts his heart and soul, and his wise judgement, into every decision. Scheinfeld understands the absolute necessity of not just ‘selling’ a home, but to cultivate and evoke a lifestyle, which radiates effortlessly and consistently out of all the marketing material and during each and every showing.

Another way Scheinfeld is able to go above and beyond for his clients is by utilizing his Rolodex of architects, designers, attorneys, electricians, plumbers, movers, painters etc. Every deal is unique and presents its own challenges; any broker that is able to calmly and seamlessly facilitate solutions to these various and potentially unforeseen hurdles will not only have a higher closing rate than the competition, but they will also gain lifelong clients out of every deal.

Scheinfeld himself contributes his success partially to his thoughtfulness when it comes to both the glamorous aspects as well as the logistical aspects of each and every real estate deal. “I think that’s 50% of the job,” Scheinfeld states.

As Scheinfeld continues to grow his already prolific business as Miami experiences this renaissance, and as NYC slowly but surely experiences its rebirth, there is no telling how far Scheinfeld and his team at Compass will be able to go.