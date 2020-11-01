The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Piran Tarapore Talks About His Passion For Filmmaking

Youth is the essence of creativity. The early starters are usually the ones who determine the course of the world by walking down unbeaten paths.

By SARAH GOLDMAN  
NOVEMBER 1, 2020 11:32
(photo credit: PIRAN TARAPORE)
And just how new roads can lead to new places; new ideas and new passions can help one discover new expressions of inspiration. Gully Boy fame Piran Tarapore wears his passion on his sleeve and believes in discovering 'the next' in the world of cinema. The young filmmaker talks about his love for filmmaking and shares that the city of dreams opened his eyes to the potential of cinema. 
Piran states, “I was raised by my parents to be an independent thinker. As a creative thinker and writer, I believe everyone has a story to tell; I’m writing mine every day. And cinema, I believe, would be the best way to express my creativity
Thanks to his passion and a “love for getting things done,” Piran has worked on large Bollywood productions like Gully Boy, Mission Mangal, Dream Girl, and Gormint. He says, “when you are working on a film, you are in the dead-center of creation. You are imitating life, as all forms of art do. Except that the effect induced by cinema is more immediate, sense-provoking, and often, larger-than-life. I love the idea of being a filmmaker as it gives me a chance to put life itself under a microscope.”
Piran’s love for filmmaking has earned him the opportunity to serve as an Assistant Directoron Dostana 2 and bag a Netflix show. It can be rightly said that if Piran’s life was a film, then “passion in action” would indeed be a fitting title.


