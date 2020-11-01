Piran Tarapore Talks About His Passion For Filmmaking

Piran states, “I was raised by my parents to be an independent thinker. As a creative thinker and writer, I believe everyone has a story to tell; I’m writing mine every day. And cinema, I believe, would be the best way to express my creativity

Thanks to his passion and a “love for getting things done,” Piran has worked on large Bollywood productions like Gully Boy, Mission Mangal, Dream Girl, and Gormint. He says, “when you are working on a film, you are in the dead-center of creation. You are imitating life, as all forms of art do. Except that the effect induced by cinema is more immediate, sense-provoking, and often, larger-than-life. I love the idea of being a filmmaker as it gives me a chance to put life itself under a microscope.”

Piran’s love for filmmaking has earned him the opportunity to serve as an Assistant Director

on Dostana 2 and bag a Netflix show. It can be rightly said that if Piran’s life was a film, then “passion in action” would indeed be a fitting title.