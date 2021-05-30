The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Playing with an Online Casino? Here are 7 Facts to Know

By AVI STERN  
MAY 30, 2021 11:26
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
 
Believe it or not, the concept of online casinos has revolutionized how we gamble today. All your favorite casino games are just a few seconds away – sign in via your smartphone, tablet or computer with an internet connection, and you are ready to get started from anywhere in the world. 
While the temptation of online casinos might seem irresistible, it is important that you do your homework right. Here are seven facts that you should know about online casinos. 
1. Know their Withdrawal Policy 
It is relatively straightforward to get started with an online casino. Sign up and make an initial deposit via PayPal, credit card, or cryptocurrency – and you can start playing your first game easily. But when it comes to withdrawing your winning amount, they may have a stringent policy. They have different withdrawal schedules and it may take days to process the request. Some online casinos would also require you to withdraw money only when you have a certain amount in your PayPal account. 
Be assured that mostly they do this to scrutinize your withdrawal request and prevent fraud. Otherwise, your money is safe with them and it may take around two weeks to get your payment via check, direct deposit, or PayPal. So, before you start playing at a casino, make sure you read their withdrawal policies and terms & conditions carefully. 
2. Love Slots? Online Casino is the Way to Go 
For slot enthusiasts, online casinos offer an enthralling experience – you have literally unlimited space to spin the reel, unlike land-based casinos where you have space restrictions. More interestingly, you have thousands of games to choose from and in different denominations. This further increases your chances of enjoying a game. Additionally, you’ll love how smoothly you can switch from one game to another.             
3. Winning Odds do Match Land-Based Casinos 
If you are a hardcore casino gambler then you will surely enjoy playing online. Reputable and secure online casinos do not cheat and your game odds are quite similar to that of a land-based casino. So, whether you are sitting on a couch gambling online from your phone or playing in a posh casino in Las Vegas, the winning odds and house edges remain the same. 
4. You have Tons of Free Games Online 
One of the best things about online casinos is you have a wide range of games to play for free. Yes; you heard that right. Free games! Since gambling in casino games come with a risk, it is better to get started with free games to gain more experience. This will help you learn the game better and avoid costly mistakes before you play for real money. So, instead of bleeding money without knowing a game, playing for free can help extend the bankroll. 
5. Not all Online Casinos are Legalized 
Before you rush to sign up with an online casino and make an initial deposit, make sure you have thoroughly read and understood the state’s laws pertaining to an online casino. While most states have legalized online casino gambling, there are many that still operate in the grey area. Therefore, it is important to be careful when choosing an online casino. 
6. Online Casinos have a Higher Return to Player Percentage 
Earlier we have discussed that game odds in an online casino are quite similar to that in land-based casinos. Most of the time, this is true, especially for slots. Online slots have a much higher RTP percentage than slots in brick-and-mortar establishments. Online casinos are dramatically cheaper to operate and as such, they can afford to translate these cost savings in the form of payout to the players. 
7. Online Casinos are Secure 
If you think that online casinos are there to trick you and get your money, then you are mistaken. They operate under a regulated industry and most states require them to have a license to function legally. A good online casino also takes required measures to ensure you can access their website or app most securely, protecting your private data and money. So, you should consider choosing a reputable online casino.    
Knowing the above facts will help you avoid pitfalls and improve your experience with an online casino.       
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Launching Gaza war probe is proof of UN bias against Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport

Israel Jewry needs to reconnect with Diaspora Jews

 By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Enforce international law on Hamas: How to achieve a (real) ceasefire

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum

Jerusalem deputy mayor calls on Israelis to stand with Jews abroad

 By FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

The threat of war between Israel’s branches of gov’t - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by