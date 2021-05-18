Polymers have the floor

We are living in very technologically oriented times. The increased use of technology, especially advanced technology, governs much of our daily lives in regard to how we live and how and where we work. Thus advanced technology is very important in the way we design our homes, industries, warehouses, garages, shopping malls, and the like.

Most modern production facilities implement complex hi-tech machinery, The same holds true for garages, especially now that vehicles are increasingly equipped with hi-tech features. It also applies to warehouses, which are increasingly equipped with cutting-edge devices which, among other things, can automatically locate items and deliver them to their destination.

Clean as a whistle

All these facilities have one thing in common: They require a clean environments because dust and dirt can compromise the effectiveness of highly sensitive equipment.

One of the areas where dirt is most likely to collect is the floor. The design of the floor is of major importance in any structure. And adapting floors in old buildings to make them amenable to installing hi-tech equipment has become an important concern as well.

Floors in industrial facilities are usually made of concrete. It is a strong and affordable material; consequently, it is ideal for structures that incur heavy-duty usage. However, it is very difficult to keep concrete floors clean enough to accommodate the use of hi-tech equipment.

Three top polymers

So how to combine the advantages of strength and cost-effectiveness with the need for a pristine environment? The solution: Coat the floor with a substance that will make it easy to keep the environment spic and span. The three most popular substances used to coat concrete floors are polyurethane; polyvinyl chloride (PVC); and epoxy.

Dotan Vaknin is the manager proprietor of D.V. Projects , a leading Israeli company that provides floor coating services. He says, “Although it is imperative nowadays to coat concrete floors, one must consider which substance is being used, as each type of coating has its advantages and disadvantages.”

He specifies as follows:

Polyurethane : This is a polymer that is composed of organic units joined by carbamate While it has a relatively long lifespan, it is rather expensive. In addition, it is very sensitive to humidity, which can affect its ability to cure properly. It is also prone to gouging.

PVC : This is a widely produced synthetic plastic polymer. The main advantage is that PVC floors are the easiest to clean. In addition, certain variations are safe from static current that passes through the floor.



PVC : This is a widely produced synthetic plastic polymer. The main advantage is that PVC floors are the easiest to clean. In addition, certain variations are safe from static current that passes through the floor.

The main disadvantage of vinyl flooring is that it emits volatile organic compounds. Inhalation of its fumes is not recommended for people with respiratory problems. Today, many manufacturers of vinyl flooring are attempting to use less PVC.

Epoxy : This floor coating has many advantages. It is resistant to a large number of chemicals such as solvents and acids. It is durable and very easy to maintain.



Epoxy : This floor coating has many advantages. It is resistant to a large number of chemicals such as solvents and acids. It is durable and very easy to maintain.

"In my opinion," he says, "epoxy is a very good coating substance, despite the fact that it takes time to harden completely. Our company specializes in many types of coatings. While the choice of coating ultimately depends on the building's function and the client's needs, we believe that compared to the alternatives that are available, epoxy is, generally speaking, the best type of coating you use. It is also safe and practical for very hard floors. It is shock-resistant and slip-resistant, and it combines well with underfloor heating. What's more, epoxy flooring can be decorative."

Hospitals and labs: The epoxy exponent

A clean environment is very important in industrial, commercial, and logistic facilities. But for hospitals, dispensaries, and other outpatient facilities, it is crucial because these facilities require not only a clean environment but also a sterile one.



That is why there is an increase in the use of epoxy flooring in hospitals, clinics, and laboratories. Epoxy has many advantages for use in a medical facility. For one thing, it is very easy to clean. It is also slip-resistant, thus ensuring the safety of walkways. And it has great flexibility, making it easy to create patterns and attractive designs.

In addition, an epoxy floor is highly resistant to fluids, such as bleach, medication, and other liquids with high levels of chemicals, which are an integral part of any medical facility. And epoxy is highly resistant to germs and bacteria. It stops the spread of bacteria, mold, and mildew, thereby creating a healthier environment.

From an economic perspective, epoxy floors are highly durable and thus very cost-effective. That is an important consideration for medical facilities, which are always seeking to keep their finances at a manageable level.