The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Post-Pandemic Academic Practices: How Has Coronavirus Affected Higher Academics?

By AVI STERN  
FEBRUARY 9, 2021 15:35
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
 
The COVID-19 pandemic has rocked the entire globe. It has also changed the lives of many individuals and brought various changes within all the industries. The education sector has received a massive blow due to the pandemic. Coronavirus outbreak has shaken the education system across the globe and created uncertainty regarding the implications of higher education. For such reasons, educational institutions are providing their dissertation writing services and conducting classes through the online platform. Doing so will help the students to gain knowledge and understanding of their respective courses and writing services.
 How has COVID-19 impacted the higher education system?
When the COVID-19 cases started to increase, the education officials were forced to cancel all the classes and close the doors of the campuses across the globe. Additionally, the institutes in the US have switched towards online classes and cancelled the spring break trips. Students studying within the nations of Italy, South Korea and China were encouraged to return to their birth countries to complete their education. Although the dips within the enrollment for the brand-new semester and cancellations might stand out to be temporary. But it’s pretty difficult to foresee whether the COVID-19 pandemic will provide a long-term disruption for the higher education sector. 
 Understanding the economic impact
The biggest concern of the higher education sector is the massive percentage of international students. They are known to make the domestic higher education market. In the US, there are about 33.7% of Chinese students and 18.4% of Indian students. As the travel restrictions have lessened the spread of the coronavirus spread, it has left many international students stranded. According to the survey conducted by the Institute of International Education, about 830 of the Chinese students cannot return to the US. This has also restricted the students from receiving a dissertation help directly from the professional instructors. Now the biggest question is, how long will this go on? If the restriction remains, the higher education system will experience a massive economic downturn. 
Maximizing the online learning option
Due to the COVID-19, the best tool for maintaining access and retaining student retention is through the online courses. Many universities and colleges within the US have comfortably adjusted their programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stanford University has cancelled their in-class lectures of two weeks and requested the professors to provide the classes through the online platform. The University of Washington has banned on-campus classes until spring break when one of the staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Other universities, such as Seattle University, New Jersey’s Princeton University and New York’s Hofstra University are currently starting to make the move towards virtual classes. 
The development of robust systems
Many universities and colleges across the globe have integrated towards some coursework to provide online classes. But it’s pretty challenging to shift all the programs towards the online platform. Many universities have an excellent online system, but smaller institutes are struggling under the massive weight of the demand. All the course creators must work with IT departments to create proper solutions, which will help in ensuring that the programs are well-supported within the online platform. The University of Southern California is one of those institutes that have opted for these measures. The university is testing out the online platforms so that the technology can support 7000 programs and lectures. 
Educating the students on best practices
The institutes must also ensure the safety of their students and staff members when they are on campus. COVID-19 is no joke, and it stands out as risky for individuals who are over 60. Students who are traditionally-aged will experience a low risk of this disease. But during recent weeks, it was shown how quickly COVID-19, can spread towards areas that have a high concentration of people. For such reasons, university campuses are no exception. All administrators are requested to take all the necessary measures, which will reduce the chances of the spread. The measures are, instructing students to wear masks, covering their face when coughing and sneezing and self-isolating when experiencing a cold or the flu. 
Apply learnings and obtain information
Colleges and universities are still in the middle to make all the changes within their responses in response to the pandemic. All the institutes must opt for cues, who have already taken actions. Administrators are requested to stay aware of the students who have travelled a lot during the spring break. They need to remind those who were in heavily infected areas to stay careful. Both the universities and colleges should also analyse the steps, which are availed by other educators and learn how they work.
Parting Thoughts!
The pandemic has affected the higher education system greatly, but it’s not entirely gloom and doom. Way back in the past, the higher education system has tackled the toughest of the toughest challenges. It’s guaranteed they will overcome all the challenges again. This is the digital era where the technology is pretty advanced, and the students will receive an easier access to complete their education online.
 


Tags Academic World students COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

How will Israel deal with diverging viewpoints with Biden?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ronald Lauder

George Shultz was the best boss I ever had

 By RONALD S. LAUDER
Jeff Barak

Reality check: It's all down to Lapid - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Emily Schrader

Coronavirus corruption: Israel’s inexcusable failure - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Amotz Asa-El

Israel Elections: Gideon Sa'ar: Less Superman, more Clark Kent

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
5

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by