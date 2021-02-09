The COVID-19 pandemic has rocked the entire globe. It has also changed the lives of many individuals and brought various changes within all the industries. The education sector has received a massive blow due to the pandemic. Coronavirus outbreak has shaken the education system across the globe and created uncertainty regarding the implications of higher education. For such reasons, educational institutions are providing their dissertation writing services and conducting classes through the online platform. Doing so will help the students to gain knowledge and understanding of their respective courses and writing services.

How has COVID-19 impacted the higher education system?

When the COVID-19 cases started to increase, the education officials were forced to cancel all the classes and close the doors of the campuses across the globe. Additionally, the institutes in the US have switched towards online classes and cancelled the spring break trips. Students studying within the nations of Italy, South Korea and China were encouraged to return to their birth countries to complete their education . Although the dips within the enrollment for the brand-new semester and cancellations might stand out to be temporary. But it’s pretty difficult to foresee whether the COVID-19 pandemic will provide a long-term disruption for the higher education sector.

Understanding the economic impact

The biggest concern of the higher education sector is the massive percentage of international students. They are known to make the domestic higher education market. In the US, there are about 33.7% of Chinese students and 18.4% of Indian students. As the travel restrictions have lessened the spread of the coronavirus spread, it has left many international students stranded. According to the survey conducted by the Institute of International Education, about 830 of the Chinese students cannot return to the US. This has also restricted the students from receiving a dissertation help directly from the professional instructors. Now the biggest question is, how long will this go on? If the restriction remains, the higher education system will experience a massive economic downturn.

Maximizing the online learning option

Due to the COVID-19, the best tool for maintaining access and retaining student retention is through the online courses. Many universities and colleges within the US have comfortably adjusted their programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stanford University has cancelled their in-class lectures of two weeks and requested the professors to provide the classes through the online platform. The University of Washington has banned on-campus classes until spring break when one of the staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Other universities, such as Seattle University, New Jersey’s Princeton University and New York’s Hofstra University are currently starting to make the move towards virtual classes.

The development of robust systems

Many universities and colleges across the globe have integrated towards some coursework to provide online classes. But it’s pretty challenging to shift all the programs towards the online platform. Many universities have an excellent online system, but smaller institutes are struggling under the massive weight of the demand. All the course creators must work with IT departments to create proper solutions, which will help in ensuring that the programs are well-supported within the online platform. The University of Southern California is one of those institutes that have opted for these measures. The university is testing out the online platforms so that the technology can support 7000 programs and lectures.

Educating the students on best practices

The institutes must also ensure the safety of their students and staff members when they are on campus. COVID-19 is no joke, and it stands out as risky for individuals who are over 60. Students who are traditionally-aged will experience a low risk of this disease. But during recent weeks, it was shown how quickly COVID-19, can spread towards areas that have a high concentration of people. For such reasons, university campuses are no exception. All administrators are requested to take all the necessary measures, which will reduce the chances of the spread. The measures are, instructing students to wear masks, covering their face when coughing and sneezing and self-isolating when experiencing a cold or the flu.

Apply learnings and obtain information

Colleges and universities are still in the middle to make all the changes within their responses in response to the pandemic. All the institutes must opt for cues, who have already taken actions. Administrators are requested to stay aware of the students who have travelled a lot during the spring break. They need to remind those who were in heavily infected areas to stay careful. Both the universities and colleges should also analyse the steps, which are availed by other educators and learn how they work.

Parting Thoughts!