Nestled among the green and quiet of nature, yet just seven minutes away from Ra’anana, Kfar Saba, and Netanya, lies Protea Village, a serene oasis of comfort, luxury, and enjoyment for Hebrew and English-speaking retirees ages 70 and up.

Protea Village, adjacent to Moshav Bnei Dror, is a warm, embracing, and supportive community for the hundreds of residents who are proud to call it home. Residents of Protea Village make new friends, feel at home, and together become a supportive and cohesive second family for each other.

A member of the Protea Network of retirement homes, which has achieved a well-deserved reputation for quality and professionalism in its twenty years of operation, Protea Village features a variety of inviting, comfortable, and spacious homes and apartments, ranging in size between 42 and 98 square meters, including villas with private gardens, apartment buildings with elevators and a balcony for each apartment, or ground floor apartments with their own private gardens. A new wing is under construction at the complex and will be ready for occupancy this coming year. (credit: Yana Bernshtein)

One of the hallmarks of Protea Village is its fully bilingual nature. All activities are presented in Hebrew and English, and the entire staff speaks both languages, ensuring that English-speaking residents will feel at home from the very first moment.

Protea Village features a private, well-groomed park with grassy areas, fruit and decorative trees, enchanting walking paths, a large area for family picnics and get-togethers, a bowling green, mini-golf, a verdant plant nursery, a café, and play areas that will delight the grandchildren. Residents can enjoy healthy walks in the park, host private events, and experience public village events in a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere.

A full complement of social and cultural activities is available daily for residents, including arts and crafts, sports, evening lectures on a variety of subjects, and high-quality concerts. Protea Village features a wealth of top-quality facilities, including a Hebrew and English library, synagogue, cafeteria, minimarket, café, indoor heated pool, gym, lecture hall, movie theater, beauty salon, bridge room, and pub, and offers shuttle service at scheduled times to central destinations including Netanya, Kfar Saba, Ra’anana, Tel Mond and Kadima. (credit: Yana Bernshtein)

The warm and friendly bilingual staff at Protea Village is an integral part of the atmosphere at Protea. They are genuinely concerned and involved with the residents’ welfare and are always available, providing pleasant, sensitive, and attentive care together with a feeling of ease, comfort, and security. Protea Village provides 24/7 security and medical services for its residents.

Residents of Protea Village are free to live in privacy or engage in an active social and communal life with other residents, and are actively involved in the direction and planning of the Village’s programs.

If you dream of living in the peace and quiet of the Sharon region among the greenery of nature in an embracing, warm, and vibrant community of like-minded friends and neighbors, then Protea Village may be for you. Click here for more information or to schedule an appointment to view our sample apartment.

This article was written in cooperation with Protea Village