After Cyprus, Morocco, and France: Thousands took part in Rabbi Pinto’s lecture in Ashdod • Additional Torah classes took place in the home of the soccer player Haim Revivo, in the Hajaj towers in Jerusalem • Rabbi Pinto greeted a large crowd and met with the son of the Viznitz Grand Rabbi and Rabbi Moshe Frisch. Extensive footage.

Over 3,000 people participated over the weekend in Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto’s central lecture in the Shuva Israel study hall in Ashdod. Giant screens were erected in the study hall’s courtyard. After the lecture, Rabbi Pinto distributed special wine for Kiddush to all of the participants.

Rabbi Pinto came to Israel for a few hours, during which he taught Torah classes and met with followers to give advice and blessings. Rabbi Pinto met with rabbis and public figures as well.

During the lecture, next to Rabbi Pinto sat his son and successor, Rabbi Moshe Yoel Pinto, and his brother and right-hand, Rabbi Menachem Pinto. Shuva Israel rabbis from around the country sat near the rabbi during the lecture.

In his lecture, Rabbi Pinto focused on man’s obligations in the world and expounded on the great miracles that G-d made for the Israelites when they left Israel and on the high level that every Jew reached while receiving the Torah at Mount Sinai.

“Sometimes a man walks down the same street every day for 30 years and doesn’t notice a sign that was hanging there, right in front of his eyes. You have must for a moment and open your eyes,” said Rabbi Pinto. “The same goes for our daily lives, we go ; we the same path and the same route every day. But the time has come that we stop for a moment and take a look. We should look at the world that G-d created and try to understand this world’s great purpose and our job here,” he added.

Rabbi Pinto called on the crowd to strengthen their faith and recounted: “A great doctor told me that they did a study and found that only 20% of successful people who became rich or doctors made it that far because of their sharp minds the other 80% made it to where they did without a high level of intellect, only by luck,” Rabbi Pinto said and added, “They call it ‘luck,’ but we call it ‘help of Heaven,’ G-d manages and controls the world, and only he decides what and how things will be.”

During the lecture, Rabbi Yoel Pinto finished the Zohar on the Book of Genesis, which he learned as part of the daily Zohar portion as instructed by Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto. A ceremony attended by the tens of thousands who finished the book of Zohar together will take place on the 25th of Elul. As mentioned, following the special lecture, the crowd passed by Rabbi Pinto, who distributed special wine for Kiddush and blessings to each one.

(credit: Shlomi Binyamin)

After the class, Rabbi Pinto welcomed visitors until the morning hours and met with rabbis and public figures. Of the remarkable visits to Rabbi Pinto’s residence: the son of the Viznitz Grand Rabbi Head of the Viznitz Rabbinic Court in Ashdod Rabbi Yitzchak Shia Hager, and Rabbi Moshe Frisch, the son of the late author of “Matok Midvash”.

Beforehand, Rabbi Pinto taught an additional Torah class at the home of former soccer player Haim Revivo. In attendance were the singer Lior Narkis, the media personality Ofira Assayag, and dozens of businessmen. Rabbi Pinto also lectured at the Shuva Israel study hall in the Hajaj Towers in Tel Aviv and attended a memorial service for his student Ilan Shlomo Fadida in Jerusalem.

Rabbi Pinto is in the midst of a tour of global support among Shuva Israel communities. In addition to Israel, over the past week, he visited Paris, Cyprus, and Morocco, where he taught Torah classes and gave advice and blessings to thousands.

From Israel, Rabbi Pinto flew to his home in Rabat, Morocco, where he spent Shabbat with hundreds of students who came from around the world for support and to spend time with their rabbi.

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel