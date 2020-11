People come and go in various business industries, but what makes some of them sustain themselves in the competitive world is a mixture of lot many things. Some say it is only hard work and perseverance, while others are of the view that consistency and self-belief are also important factors that the gen-next must focus on to make their path clear for achieving the success they desire. Imagine a teenager who not only broke the glass ceiling of the business world but marched ahead to create his unique niche in various portfolios? Well, no matter how much ever impossible this may sound, it is true. It is the true story of a youngster from Canada named Mohammad Edris Hashimi, alias Idrees Kickz who kicked it off well in the entrepreneurial world with his courage and zealousness and made himself a proud millionaire who today owns four businesses under his brand 'Woiair'.