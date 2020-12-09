The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Raring to be the number one in the electronic devices & products industry is Swiss company "Hypure"

Its 'Hypure One' product, which are innovative wireless earphones have 18 hours of talk and music life battery, coupled with great quality, connectivity and modern design.

By PAUL LITMAN  
DECEMBER 9, 2020 10:09
(photo credit: HYPURE)
(photo credit: HYPURE)
Today, when people talk about the success of relatively newer firms and brands across business industries, many other rising firms wonder what is that one thing that has helped all these new brands come at the forefront of their respective niches? Well, after learning about their success stories, it can be said that most of these firms and brands have given the maximum spotlight to the quality of their products and this is what has helped them attain massive momentum in their market. Hypure is one such brand in the audio-visual devices and products category that has completely changed the customer's listening experiences for the better. As a Swiss company founded in the year 2018, little did the brand know that in just two years, it would be giving a tough competition to many others in the market with their focus on quality, durability and price.
To think of getting into this market industry in itself takes courage as we know it is a fiercely competitive one, but Hypure is driven by its mission to provide the best audio-visual experience to its customers across many parts of the world, where it is also trying to make its presence felt as a one of a kind audio-visual devices and products company. They have already tapped the markets of France, Germany, Spain and Italy. Also, its primary goal is to enable people to afford high-end and exquisite quality durable wireless earphones.
Their one of a kind and unique product offering in the form of 'Hypure One', which is their wireless earphones exhibits the sleek design of the product and the passion with which they are designed to let customers experience royalty with their products, giving them comfort and durability as well loaded with features that stand apart in the market. Hypure One is a perfect blend of quality, durability and comfort and this has what caught the attention of many looking out for their perfect pair of wireless earphones.
Some of the features that Hypure One rides high on success include its stand by time of 100 hours, 2 to 3 hours autonomy, operating distance of 10 to 15 meters, battery capacity of 300 mAh in a 42 grams weighted product. Hypure proudly says that Hypure One is a product which is by far the most powerful wireless headphones they have created. The headphone's sensational quality would help in bringing the favourite music to life for people.
They are also created in a way that could fit to everyone and hence, they ensure a tailor-made experience with combining comfort and soundproofing from the outside noise up to five times better than the traditional ones.
With a customer satisfaction rate of 4.8/5, Hypure is all about maintaining high standards with its devices and products and giving a fulfilling experience to all its customers.


Tags business hi-tech technology
