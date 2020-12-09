To think of getting into this market industry in itself takes courage as we know it is a fiercely competitive one, but Hypure is driven by its mission to provide the best audio-visual experience to its customers across many parts of the world, where it is also trying to make its presence felt as a one of a kind audio-visual devices and products company. They have already tapped the markets of France, Germany, Spain and Italy. Also, its primary goal is to enable people to afford high-end and exquisite quality durable wireless earphones.

Their one of a kind and unique product offering in the form of 'Hypure One', which is their wireless earphones exhibits the sleek design of the product and the passion with which they are designed to let customers experience royalty with their products, giving them comfort and durability as well loaded with features that stand apart in the market. Hypure One is a perfect blend of quality, durability and comfort and this has what caught the attention of many looking out for their perfect pair of wireless earphones.

Some of the features that Hypure One rides high on success include its stand by time of 100 hours, 2 to 3 hours autonomy, operating distance of 10 to 15 meters, battery capacity of 300 mAh in a 42 grams weighted product. Hypure proudly says that Hypure One is a product which is by far the most powerful wireless headphones they have created. The headphone's sensational quality would help in bringing the favourite music to life for people.

They are also created in a way that could fit to everyone and hence, they ensure a tailor-made experience with combining comfort and soundproofing from the outside noise up to five times better than the traditional ones.

With a customer satisfaction rate of 4.8/5, Hypure is all about maintaining high standards with its devices and products and giving a fulfilling experience to all its customers.