The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Ready to work with incoming Israeli investors and companies

By MARIOS TSOKKOS, THE MERCURY GLOBAL REPORTS TEAM
Published: APRIL 6, 2022 07:15
Bassamat Fassi Fihri, co-Managing Partner and Asma Laraqui, co-Managing Partner (photo credit: Bassamat & Laraqui)
Bassamat Fassi Fihri, co-Managing Partner and Asma Laraqui, co-Managing Partner
(photo credit: Bassamat & Laraqui)

Bassamat & Laraqui was founded in 1989 and is today one of the leading Moroccan business law firms, regularly distinguished by Chambers, Legal 500, Leaders Magazine, and other international law rankings. “Our success and efficiency are not only due to our impeccable knowledge of the legislative framework and regulatory developments but also to our ability to offer personalized services to each of our clients and to adapt to the specific structures by working in synergy with their teams” said Asmâa Laraqui, co-Managing Partner.

The firm is multilingual and it works with many international clients and companies of multiple nationalities.  In addition, the firm's diverse team has a strong track record and in-depth experience in advisory and consulting but also in business litigation. “Based on our strong international orientation we will be able to support Israeli investors upstream of their establishment, to negotiate and formalize various contracts but also in continuity to ensure their legal security and that of their investments as well” explained Bassamat Fassi-Fihri co-Managing Partner. “We will also provide Israeli operators with all the legal assistance they need in Morocco by offering them our legislative and regulatory expertise and also our knowledge of the local business environment” she added.

The firm's team is able to provide personalized assistance according to the needs of each Israeli company, regardless of its sector of activity and its size, in order to support it in its installation and development.

“We are convinced that Morocco-Israel common and shared history will contribute to making it easier for our Israeli friends to settle in Morocco and we will be able to do everything we can to make them feel at home. We are very happy with this new page of shared history to be written and we are convinced that we will be able to do great things together” concluded Laraqui.

Welcome ! Merhba! Bienvenue!

For more information: Bassamat & Laraqui 

This article was written in cooperation with Bassamat & Laraqui 

Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
2

Hubble Telescope detects farthest single star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
3

Army of evangelists target 'Satan's headquarters' in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State House
4

All 42 children who were reported missing on school trip were found

Nahal Og
5

Five killed in Bnei Brak shooting as Israel enters 'new wave of terror'

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by