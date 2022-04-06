Ready to work with incoming Israeli investors and companies

Bassamat & Laraqui was founded in 1989 and is today one of the leading Moroccan business law firms, regularly distinguished by Chambers, Legal 500, Leaders Magazine, and other international law rankings. “Our success and efficiency are not only due to our impeccable knowledge of the legislative framework and regulatory developments but also to our ability to offer personalized services to each of our clients and to adapt to the specific structures by working in synergy with their teams” said Asmâa Laraqui, co-Managing Partner.

The firm is multilingual and it works with many international clients and companies of multiple nationalities. In addition, the firm's diverse team has a strong track record and in-depth experience in advisory and consulting but also in business litigation. “Based on our strong international orientation we will be able to support Israeli investors upstream of their establishment, to negotiate and formalize various contracts but also in continuity to ensure their legal security and that of their investments as well” explained Bassamat Fassi-Fihri co-Managing Partner. “We will also provide Israeli operators with all the legal assistance they need in Morocco by offering them our legislative and regulatory expertise and also our knowledge of the local business environment” she added.

The firm's team is able to provide personalized assistance according to the needs of each Israeli company, regardless of its sector of activity and its size, in order to support it in its installation and development.

“We are convinced that Morocco-Israel common and shared history will contribute to making it easier for our Israeli friends to settle in Morocco and we will be able to do everything we can to make them feel at home. We are very happy with this new page of shared history to be written and we are convinced that we will be able to do great things together” concluded Laraqui.

This article was written in cooperation with Bassamat & Laraqui