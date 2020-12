Her book focuses on some of the key principles that Annetta abides by in her life and wishes others to follow the same to have a sense of fulfillment. If there is one principle that Annetta is a master of, it is the attitude of never quitting. Resilience has marked her career journey from the time she realized that her blue-collar job would never be enough to make her reach her million-dollar dream. From then on, she started her career in real estate as a Wholesaler. Having an eye for detail, Annetta could spot valuable properties in places where few would venture. Her creative talent to locate the best of the properties at high rates and then connecting the sellers with the prospective buyers helped her carve out a lucrative career in the wholesaling business. Annetta suggests wholesaling as one of the most prospective career options for those who are just a starter in the world of real estate. Real estate wholesaling allows the wholesaler to take a decent cut as a fair share for locating the property and helps her learn the tricks of the trade early on.