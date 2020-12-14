The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Real estate expert Annetta Powell reveals details about her book “Indicted to Ignited”

Fighting all odds, Annetta Powell used creativity, perseverance, resilience, and a never-say-die attitude to win against all odds that life threw at her.

By AVI STERN  
DECEMBER 14, 2020 09:09
(photo credit: ANNETTA POWELL)
(photo credit: ANNETTA POWELL)
The next time you feel life is treating you harshly, keep a copy of Indicted to Ignited for that moment to see that there will be light at the end of the tunnel. Annetta Powell is a woman standing tall to inspire all those who are often demotivated in the face of life’s adversities. 
Lessons from her writing
One of the critical rules behind making an empire is to think of ingenious ways to have more than one source of income. Those who were once bitten by the recession bug have learned this lesson from their own experience. In contrast, others can learn from the experience of their peers, like Annetta.
Her book focuses on some of the key principles that Annetta abides by in her life and wishes others to follow the same to have a sense of fulfillment. If there is one principle that Annetta is a master of, it is the attitude of never quitting. Resilience has marked her career journey from the time she realized that her blue-collar job would never be enough to make her reach her million-dollar dream. From then on, she started her career in real estate as a Wholesaler. Having an eye for detail, Annetta could spot valuable properties in places where few would venture. Her creative talent to locate the best of the properties at high rates and then connecting the sellers with the prospective buyers helped her carve out a lucrative career in the wholesaling business. Annetta suggests wholesaling as one of the most prospective career options for those who are just a starter in the world of real estate. Real estate wholesaling allows the wholesaler to take a decent cut as a fair share for locating the property and helps her learn the tricks of the trade early on.
Never say Never
Even after being convicted for real estate fraud and sentenced to a prison term of 24 months, Annetta came out all set to reclaim her power back. She established a real estate empire, a luxury party bus company, and five Tax Expert stores. At present, Annetta is well-positioned to train young minds to grow wealth by investing intelligently in real estate. Annetta believes that there should not be anything in life capable of taking away one’s away. IT THIS CORRECT One must always strike back by resetting goals and take them forward with full might.
Burning spirit since ever and ever
Even a sneak peek into her childhood can give you an idea of how she has never been a part of comfort and wealth. Born to deaf parents, Annetta grew up in a family of six children. From a young age, she was well acquainted with what challenges were, and if anything, she wanted to use those challenges to turn her life around. Later on, Annetta faced domestic violence and sexual assault. Even those could not take her passion and perseverance away and instead added a significant meaning to her life. Annetta is a shining example of how resilience and dedication can transform your life for the better.


Tags business books real estate
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Normalized Israel-Morocco ties bring years of secret ties in the open By JPOST EDITORIAL
An ex-chief of staff isn't always the answer to Israel's problems By YAAKOV KATZ
A surreal week: Beitar, Abu Dhabi, Iran and aliens By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Women need to take on leadership roles in Israel By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Gideon Sa’ar and another referendum on Netanyahu - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by