If I want to visit any place cool and calm, then that would be most certainly Kashmir. Nothing is as good as Kashmir’s breath taking landscape. On the other than, If I want to lose myself in the greenery, wildlife and clean beaches, then Kerala is the place I am visiting. Kashmir and Kerala are completely different from each other, but are worth visiting. Today, we will give you as many reasons as possible to believe why it is better to visit either one of these two places, the first time we step out from our house after months of lockdown.

Kashmir

Kashmir and its beauty not only attract tourists, but also movie makers. Kashmir Ki Kali, Roja, Dil Se, Mission Kashmir are some of the classic movies that not only tell us the dark story of Kashmir, but also give us the chance to explore the beauty of the north-western region of the Indian subcontinent. This UT has various reasons to be a part of tourism. It has so many tourist attractions that one has to take Kashmir tour packages to explore it completely. Various religious places, lakes, gardens, houseboats, trekking points, etc. are some of the attractions.

Top Attractions of Kashmir

Kashmir is all about landscape and a panoramic view of the nature. Aru Valley, saffron fields, Zabarwan Mountain range, Chashme Shahi, Badam Vari, apple Garden, Almond trees, Chinar Trees, the Gandola ride at Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonmarg are some of the marvellous destinations that will leave you awestruck.

Dal Lake is the favourite tourist destination where people ride the shikara to enjoy the panoramic view of the lake and surrounding greenery, along with a floating market and Lake Garden. Mansbal Lake, Wular Lake, Naging Lake, and waterholes like Gangabal, Gadsar, Tso Moririm, Mansar and Pangong are great attractions.



Kashmir valley is the best place for trekking, mountaineering, and climbing. You can walk through the foothills of Kashmir Great Lakes Trek, Kolahoi Glacier Trek, Aru Valley, and Yousmarg Trek.



Kashmir is a religious spot where you can experience a variety of shrines like Pandrethan, Shankaracharya, Kheer Bhawani, Sharika Devi, Bhuteswara Temple and Zeastha Devi. Vaishno Devi and Amarnath Cave, and mosques like Jama Masjid, Charat-e-Sharief, and Ziarat Dastgir Sahib.

Explore the Kashmir museums like Amar Mahal, Kanchenjunga, Sri Pratap Singh, Dogra Art, and Stok Palace Museum where you can check out paintings, shawls, handicrafts, copper utensils, arms, musical instruments, pottery, stones, textiles, and metal substances that are proof of the rich sculptural execution of Kashmir.

Let’s not forget to take a tour of the historical monuments like Bumzuva Cave, Martland Sun Temple, Khanqah of Shah Hamadan, Shankaracharya temple, Pir Haji Muhammad Sahib, Patthar Masjid, Jama Masjid, Pari Mahal, Hari Parbat Fort etc.

For the rest of the days, you can wander the local shopping market, explore the handicraft shops, and buy some souvenirs. Enjoy outdoor activities and local cuisine to understand their culture and food.

Kerala

Kerala is known as God’s amazing creation. Located in the centre of the Western Ghats and the Arabian Sea, you can enjoy the beauty of backwaters, greenery, wildlife, clean beaches, rich art and culture, spice and tea plantations, Ayurveda, and tempting cuisine. You can either choose to stay in a houseboat and create an itinerary or take a Kerala tour Packages from any renowned travel site and sit back and relax. In both ways, you will get the best experience ever.

Kerala backwaters are mesmerizing, where you can stay in a houseboat, go kayaking, eat seafood made by on-board chefs. The best backwater cruises are available at Alleppey, Kumarakom, Kollam, Kasaragod, and Kuttanad.

You can spot wildlife and beautiful and colourful birds in all the 25 wildlife sanctuaries and national parks among which Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, Mangalavanam Bird Sanctuary, Parambikulam Tiger Reserve, Periyar Tiger Reserve and Mathikettan Shola National Park are quite popular.

See the best spices, tea, and coffee plantations and get to taste them at Munnar, Wayanad, and Thekkady.

Enjoy water sports, a romantic night, and a sand walk along the beaches of Kovalam, Varkala, Cherai, Kappad, Kannur, Marari, and Bekal.

On free days, enjoy adventurous activities like wildlife safari, biking, tree climbing, bamboo rafting, mountain climbing, fishing and jeep rides in the forest and water sports at the beaches.

Kerala is known for its natural remedies to heal any type of illness and problems. So, why not relax for a few days and get Ayurveda therapy in a spa for stress and anxiety!

You'll learn about their rich tradition and culture and relish the local cuisine. English is a common language in the state, which connects people from different countries.

At Wayanad, take a tour of tea, coffee, spice, and rubber plantation, Munnar is famous for tea museum and plantation and neelakurinji flower that blossoms once a year, at Athirapally enjoy high waterfalls, enjoy the Jungle Jeep Safari at the Thekkady.