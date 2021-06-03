Reza Abbaszadeh, Founder of Abbaszadeh Enterprises, best business advice

Reza Abbaszadeh is internationally renowned for entrepreneurship, leadership, real estate investing and finance whose five privately held companies have annual revenues exceeding $50 million. Reza is the author of 2 best-selling books DOMINATING THE BUYER and Den Käufer beherrschen. His net worth is an estimated $22 Million in May 2021.

Abbaszadeh is the Founder of Abbaszadeh Enterprises, which has 4 different companies and 5 divisions within its venture portfolio. Reza Abbaszadeh is also the owner of BaxBeauty app which is an exclusive social media service for the fashion and beauty industry.

He started his entrepreneurial endeavour since he was 19. He has managed to successfully operate his companies to help businesses and Individuals succeed in every aspect of their life.

Reza Abbaszadeh believes that success in a business or career is determined by mindset. The human mind is beyond comparison. This is mainly because the human mind can create a great impact and aﬀect the outcome of life by influencing all the experiences we face in our daily life.

The way media displays successful people, who have achieved their financial goals, propels people to think that they have always been prosperous or there is something unique about them that other people do not have. Reza's success did not happen overnight.

When everybody in their 20s dreams of leaving responsibility and partying, Reza took full responsibility for his future. He studied so hard to be able to get accepted in, one of the best universities in the world, Vienna university.

Reza Abbaszadeh studied Dentistry at the University of Vienna for almost a year then he realized that this way is not what he has always dreamed of. He dropped out of university to follow his passion as a salesman. He managed to get a job in a car dealership and that's how he got started.

Here we are going to share with you 3 important pieces of business advice from Reza Abbaszadeh's perspective based on his Wealth Creation Formula:

First thing first – Understand Why a Business Fails?

The number one reason that a business fails is not that they are undercapitalised. It is because their products or services were not sold quickly enough, at prices high enough in quantities great enough. In other words, they could not move their ideas to the marketplace.

Second – Understand what you are doing!

We have been told to save our money for a better future! But you should know saving money just benefit banks. The only reason that you save your money is TO INVEST LARGER. You won’t get to financial freedom without learning how to invest.

THIRD – Understand how to create multiple cash flows.

Before you create the second flow of income, first you should know how to increase the first one. Once you can increase your first income stream, you can find the second flow but keep that in mind, you should keep your flows close to each other.