The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Reza Abbaszadeh, Founder of Abbaszadeh Enterprises, best business advice

“CREATE YOUR FUTURE OR BE A CREATION OF OTHERS”

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
JUNE 3, 2021 11:59
(photo credit: REZA ABBASZADEH)
(photo credit: REZA ABBASZADEH)
Reza Abbaszadeh is internationally renowned for entrepreneurship, leadership, real estate investing and finance whose five privately held companies have annual revenues exceeding $50 million. Reza is the author of 2 best-selling books DOMINATING THE BUYER and Den Käufer beherrschen. His net worth is an estimated $22 Million in May 2021.
Abbaszadeh is the Founder of Abbaszadeh Enterprises, which has 4 different companies and 5 divisions within its venture portfolio. Reza Abbaszadeh is also the owner of BaxBeauty app which is an exclusive social media service for the fashion and beauty industry.
He started his entrepreneurial endeavour since he was 19. He has managed to successfully operate his companies to help businesses and Individuals succeed in every aspect of their life.
Reza Abbaszadeh believes that success in a business or career is determined by mindset. The human mind is beyond comparison. This is mainly because the human mind can create a great impact and aﬀect the outcome of life by influencing all the experiences we face in our daily life.
The way media displays successful people, who have achieved their financial goals, propels people to think that they have always been prosperous or there is something unique about them that other people do not have. Reza's success did not happen overnight. 
When everybody in their 20s dreams of leaving responsibility and partying, Reza took full responsibility for his future. He studied so hard to be able to get accepted in, one of the best universities in the world, Vienna university.
Reza Abbaszadeh studied Dentistry at the University of Vienna for almost a year then he realized that this way is not what he has always dreamed of. He dropped out of university to follow his passion as a salesman. He managed to get a job in a car dealership and that's how he got started.  
Here we are going to share with you 3 important pieces of business advice from Reza Abbaszadeh's perspective based on his Wealth Creation Formula:
First thing first – Understand Why a Business Fails?
The number one reason that a business fails is not that they are undercapitalised. It is because their products or services were not sold quickly enough, at prices high enough in quantities great enough. In other words, they could not move their ideas to the marketplace.
Second – Understand what you are doing!
We have been told to save our money for a better future! But you should know saving money just benefit banks. The only reason that you save your money is TO INVEST LARGER. You won’t get to financial freedom without learning how to invest.
THIRD – Understand how to create multiple cash flows.
Before you create the second flow of income, first you should know how to increase the first one. Once you can increase your first income stream, you can find the second flow but keep that in mind, you should keep your flows close to each other.
 What I mean by that is once you have one flow you cannot make a second flow somewhere else in another company. Keep your first multiple streams close to you. You must manage to control the environment around you before you can go wide.
 
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Government move to help Bedouins is imperative - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Robert Wexler

How can the US help improve the lives of Israelis, Palestinians? - opinion

 By ROBERT WEXLER
Emily Schrader

Jews, Israel under attack in the online intifada - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Here's how America can actually support Israel’s Iron Dome - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Susan Hattis Rolef

Bennett not bothered by Netanyahu's threats - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Israel's operation against Hamas was the world's first AI war

An IDF tank takes part in military drills as part of the “Tnufa” multi-year plan.
2

Bennett to announce forming gov't coalition with Lapid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset
3

IDF: Nasrallah tried to threaten Israel, looked weak and sick instead

Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
4

10 serious COVID patients given Israeli drug, leave hospital in one day

A laboratory image shows a healthy lung, a sick lung and lung treated with MesenCure.
5

Hamas's Sinwar: We have 500 km of tunnels in Gaza, only 5% were damaged

Yahya Sinwar arrives at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza on October 18, 2011, after being released by Israel as part of a prisoner swap for kidnapped soldier Gilad Schalit

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by