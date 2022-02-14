Set within 20 acres of lush gardens and golden sandy beaches on the Gulf of Arabia, the 245-room five-star city resort is one of the most elegant destinations in Bahrain, and a place where guests can immerse themselves in the local culture, enjoy extraordinary cuisine and explore the dazzling capital city of Manama, adding yet another level of indulgence to a collective range of extraordinary experiences. In addition to the Deluxe room categories, the resort also features 31 suites and 42 Club Level rooms as well as 23 well-appointed, seafront villas, each with three-bedrooms, its own private infinity pool, private beach access and 24-hour butler service.

The Club rooms and suites on the Club floor at The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain are designed by internationally renowned French architect Pierre-Yves Rochon, and feature some of the largest and most luxurious bathrooms in the city. With views of the Arabian Gulf or the Manama cityscape, they are a perfect blend of contemporary design and comfortable elegance. Guests may soak in the spacious “open concept” bathrooms, complete with separate bath and shower areas, opulent amenities and a LED TV strategically embedded into the glass mirror. Perfect for the business executive or leisure traveler, the 21 Club suites feature tastefully furnished living and bedroom spaces, wireless internet services, Italian marble furnishings and oversized executive desks.

The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain also features 23 villas, each with its own swimming pool, private beach, and 24-hour lifestyle butler to provide the ultimate retreat for guests seeking total tranquility. Each villa offers living areas of generous proportions and eye-catching design; and the luxury guest rooms feature state-of-the-art technology so that guests can indulge in the best of both worlds. Each villa features three well-appointed bedrooms, a beautifully-styled living room, a spacious dining area and a fully equipped private kitchen. To tailor the lifestyle experience to each guest, the hotel also offers the private services of a butler, who can provide a sophisticated blend of local knowledge and attentive service to make each villa stay memorable.



For the most discerning epicurean connoisseur, the resort offers both modern and international dining experiences with award-winning restaurants, including: Cantina Kahlo (Mexican), Nirvana (Indian), Plums (Steakhouse), La Plage and Bar de Plage (Beach cafe), Thai (Asian Fusion and Sushi), La Med (Mediterranean), Primavera (Italian) and the latest fine dining restaurant offering “rough luxury cuisine d’author” experience, La Table Krug by Y. For leisurely dining moments or for afternoon tea, The Lobby Lounge and the Ritz Gourmet Lounge offer guests à la carte café and dessert options, while Burlington Club entertains a more sophisticated ambiance perfect for enjoying vintage spirits, premium cigars, modern cocktails (and mocktails) and light bites. For healthy and on-the-go active lifestyle, opt for the latest juice bar concept, La Vie or the new beach bar, La Dolce Vita. Our pop-up restaurant, Nikmati, offers different concepts throughout the year. In-room dining is available to guests’ 24hours a day. The hotel is also proud to be the first Kosher friendly hotel in the Kingdom; ready to welcome Orthodox Jewish guests from around the world and to provide them with a certified Kosher dining experience.

A variety of guest amenities abound with a private beach sweeping around a lagoon with its own island, outdoor and indoor swimming pools, an award-winning Ritz-Carlton Spa, Royal Beach Club, elevated Ritz-Carlton Club® Level lounge with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf, newly enhanced marina, 24-hour fitness center, paddle boarding and kayaking rentals, Ritz Kids clubhouse, tennis and squash courts, business center, flamingo lagoon, Concierge desk with Les Clefs d'Or® Head Concierge, men’s and women’s hair salon, and shopping arcade with luxury boutiques. In addition, the resort’s more than 90,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event spaces promise the perfect venue for any meeting or special occasion.

For additional information about The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain, please call (800) 00995, the hotel directly at (+973) 1758 0000, a travel professional or visit The Ritz-Carlton website at ritzcarlton.com/Bahrain.

This article was written in cooperation with the Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain