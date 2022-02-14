The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain invites guests for a unique lifestyle experience in the Kingdom of Bahrain

By THE RITZ-CARLTON
Published: FEBRUARY 14, 2022 08:20
(photo credit: The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain)
(photo credit: The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain)

Set within 20 acres of lush gardens and golden sandy beaches on the Gulf of Arabia, the 245-room five-star city resort is one of the most elegant destinations in Bahrain, and a place where guests can immerse themselves in the local culture, enjoy extraordinary cuisine and explore the dazzling capital city of Manama, adding yet another level of indulgence to a collective range of extraordinary experiences. In addition to the Deluxe room categories, the resort also features 31 suites and 42 Club Level rooms as well as 23 well-appointed, seafront villas, each with three-bedrooms, its own private infinity pool, private beach access and 24-hour butler service. 

The Club rooms and suites on the Club floor at The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain are designed by internationally renowned French architect Pierre-Yves Rochon, and feature some of the largest and most luxurious bathrooms in the city. With views of the Arabian Gulf or the Manama cityscape, they are a perfect blend of contemporary design and comfortable elegance. Guests may soak in the spacious “open concept” bathrooms, complete with separate bath and shower areas, opulent amenities and a LED TV strategically embedded into the glass mirror.  Perfect for the business executive or leisure traveler, the 21 Club suites feature tastefully furnished living and bedroom spaces, wireless internet services, Italian marble furnishings and oversized executive desks.     

The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain also features 23 villas, each with its own swimming pool, private beach, and 24-hour lifestyle butler to provide the ultimate retreat for guests seeking total tranquility. Each villa offers living areas of generous proportions and eye-catching design; and the luxury guest rooms feature state-of-the-art technology so that guests can indulge in the best of both worlds. Each villa features three well-appointed bedrooms, a beautifully-styled living room, a spacious dining area and a fully equipped private kitchen. To tailor the lifestyle experience to each guest, the hotel also offers the private services of a butler, who can provide a sophisticated blend of local knowledge and attentive service to make each villa stay memorable.

For the most discerning epicurean connoisseur, the resort offers both modern and international dining experiences with award-winning restaurants, including: Cantina Kahlo (Mexican), Nirvana (Indian), Plums (Steakhouse), La Plage and Bar de Plage (Beach cafe), Thai (Asian Fusion and Sushi), La Med (Mediterranean), Primavera (Italian) and the latest fine dining restaurant offering “rough luxury cuisine d’author” experience, La Table Krug by Y. For leisurely dining moments or for afternoon tea, The Lobby Lounge and the Ritz Gourmet Lounge offer guests à la carte café and dessert options, while Burlington Club entertains a more sophisticated ambiance perfect for enjoying vintage spirits, premium cigars, modern cocktails (and mocktails) and light bites. For healthy and on-the-go active lifestyle, opt for the latest juice bar concept, La Vie or the new beach bar, La Dolce Vita. Our pop-up restaurant, Nikmati, offers different concepts throughout the year. In-room dining is available to guests’ 24hours a day. The hotel is also proud to be the first Kosher friendly hotel in the Kingdom; ready to welcome Orthodox Jewish guests from around the world and to provide them with a certified Kosher dining experience.

A variety of guest amenities abound with a private beach sweeping around a lagoon with its own island, outdoor and indoor swimming pools, an award-winning Ritz-Carlton Spa, Royal Beach Club, elevated Ritz-Carlton Club® Level lounge with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf, newly enhanced marina, 24-hour fitness center, paddle boarding and kayaking rentals, Ritz Kids clubhouse, tennis and squash courts, business center, flamingo lagoon, Concierge desk with Les Clefs d'Or® Head Concierge, men’s and women’s hair salon, and shopping arcade with luxury boutiques. In addition, the resort’s more than 90,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event spaces promise the perfect venue for any meeting or special occasion. 

For additional information about The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain, please call (800) 00995, the hotel directly at (+973) 1758 0000, a travel professional or visit The Ritz-Carlton website at ritzcarlton.com/Bahrain.

 

This article was written in cooperation with the Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain

Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Pantyhose found to be effective facemask hack for better protection - study

Commercial Images iStock.
2

Omicron BA.2 variant to become dominant worldwide - WHO regional director

People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed words "OMICRON SARS-COV-2" in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021
3

Major study finds how the highest quality antibodies against COVID-19 are created

A model of the protein (the blue ribbon) and the DNA (the spheres) is binds
4

How did Leonardo Da Vinci draw the vagina?

Uomo Vitruviano Vitruvian Man 1492 Leonardo Da Vinci.
5

'Jeopardy!' winner not surprised at antisemitic response to her success

Alex Trebek poses on set at Sony Pictures in Culver City, Calif., for the premier of the 28th season of "Jeopardy," Sept. 20, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by