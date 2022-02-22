Saving lives, everywhere: Where's your nearest defibrillator?

Three simple stages. That's all that's needed to save the life of someone who's just had a cardiac arrest. Anyone can do it using a defibrillator Magen David Adom (MDA) has installed all over the country. They are accessible to anyone who needs them.

Not everyone dreams of being a doctor but we can all save lives through simple steps. You can be that person. Of course, you need to be in a situation in which you'll have to perform certain actions. It is exactly because of that that over the last two years, MDA – in partnership with Mifal HaPayis and the local authorities – has installed more than 1,000 "smart stations" connected to MDA's 101 emergency call center and containing a life-saving defibrillator device.

The defibrillator is the device designed to help save lives in case of a cardiac arrest, one of the leading causes of death in Israel from which hundreds die every month. Fast action in a short time can be the difference between life and death and even prevent brain damage.

To save lives using the defibrillator you need to follow three simple steps. First, call 101, so first responders can get to the scene as quickly as possible and the medic answering your call can help you act in the right way. After that, start performing resuscitation by pressing on the person's chest. If you don’t know how to do that, the medic on the phone will guide you through it.