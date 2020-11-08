The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Sderot HaYovel: Quality Housing in Jerusalem Within Reach

A Novel Housing Concept in Central Jerusalem

By HADASSAH BAY  
NOVEMBER 9, 2020 11:58
(photo credit: CARASSO REAL ESTATE)
(photo credit: CARASSO REAL ESTATE)
Thinking of aliyah? You don’t have to forgo your dream of living in Jerusalem! After years when there were practically no mainstream building projects in the capital, the prestigious Carasso Real Estate Group has undertaken a widespread urban renewal project that will include construction of 500 units in modern, high-rise complexes. 
The Sderot Hayovel project is located in one of Jerusalem’s charming neighborhoods, in close proximity to all that the city has to offer – a 10-minute drive from the city center, and just five minutes away from the Malha mall, the Technology Park, and the Teddy Stadium.
The apartments will be built to the high standard Carasso is known for, yet will remain affordable – perfect for young families and couples. Residents will benefit from extras that are seldom found in the city, such as underground parking and a storeroom with every unit.
The concept underlying Sderot Hayovel is similar to projects in Tel Aviv, with wide sidewalks, specially designated bicycle lanes, and plenty of greenery. The developers have included commercial space on the ground floor for grocery stores, coffee shops, eateries and retail stores as well as clinics and a kindergarten, for maximum convenience. There are also plans for a cultural center, a movie theatre, and rentable workspace. The Carasso Group has built several similar projects in Tel Aviv and other cities, and offers both experience and financial stability.
The project’s central Jerusalem location will become further enhanced by the new Purple Light Rail line, already approved by the Municipality, and which will pass adjacent to the project. The Purple Line will traverse the city, connecting residents with Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital, the Malcha mall and the Talpiyot neighborhood.
Investors are expressing tremendous interest in the project, which has already received full municipal licensing and authorization and has full bank guarantees.
Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion is especially enthusiastic about the Sderot HaYovel project. “This is a part of my plan to strengthen the city with new construction for young families. The new compound, which will be built adjacent to the Light Rail, will include housing, retail, and employment for the welfare of Jerusalem residents,” he said.
For more information: Sderot HaYovel


 


Tags business israel real estate real estate
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's gov't needs to bond with Biden By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Biden faces challenges dealing with schism in American society – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN
Micah Halpern Cheering for Biden is followed by antisemitic slurs towards Jews - opinion By MICAH HALPERN
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
4 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
5 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by