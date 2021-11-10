Shalem Tower - a peaceful oasis in the heart of Jerusalem

Located in the heart of Jerusalem, Shalem Tower is just moments away from all that matters. The colorful Machaneh Yehuda Market, the fashionable Mamilla Mall, the sprawling Cinema City complex – all are just minutes away. Shalem Tower, with its proximity to the Central Bus Station, light rail, and the Yitzhak Navon Train Station, offers unmatched transportation access to Jerusalem’s commercial and entertainment centers. The colorful mosaic of Jerusalem, from the winding alleyways of Nachlaot to the fashionable streets of Rechavia, are all close by. The Ben Yehuda pedestrian mall leads to the Old City and the holy sites. And if you are looking for more immediate spiritual inspiration, the vibrant neighborhoods of Mekor Baruch, Geulah, and Romema, with their synagogues, Torah institutions, and Hasidic courts, are just steps away.

The thirteen-story Shalem Tower overlooks the city and enhances its surroundings. You’ll feel welcome from the moment you enter the private residents’ entrance and take in the elegant, 165-square meter lobby complete with doorman, seating areas, and business conference center. Residents will enjoy the usage of the building’s spa that features a deluxe heated pool, exercise room, and sauna. Shalem Towers includes a Shabbat elevator, of course.

Shalem Tower’s luxury apartments are built to the highest standards and feature smart control and monitoring systems, underfloor heating, and advanced VRF air conditioning systems split into two zones that maintain a pleasant climate throughout the year. The spacious, high-ceilinged units with large, expansive windows let in the pink, early morning light of Jerusalem at sunrise and the golden rays as the sun sets. All apartments feature roomy balconies with ample room for Sukkah construction that feature dazzling vistas of the city. Of course, residents receive a reserved underground parking spot and storage area.

(credit: Yam Lavi Project Photographer)

Unlike some ‘on-paper’ projects that will take years to finish, Shalem Tower is complete and in move-in condition. Units ranging from 110 to 190-square meters are available, beginning at NIS 4.3 million. Shalem Tower includes just 60 units in the entire project, which means that the common areas in the building, from the lobby to the pool, will never be overly crowded and congested.

Shalem Tower is built to the highest standards by Aka Real Estate, one of Jerusalem’s largest and most proficient real estate companies, which has designed many of the city’s most significant projects, including the Kedma boutique development on HaNevi’im Street; AKA Premium, a 300-unit development being built on the site of the Israel Broadcasting Authority Studios, and the Capital, a 34-story residential tower and 30-story office tower under construction at the entrance to Jerusalem.

Shalem Tower is the ideal Jerusalem location for those planning aliyah or looking for a suitable investment property in the city. Residents are already moving in. You, too, can pack your bags and enjoy your oasis in the heart of Jerusalem today. Click here for more information or to arrange a consultation about Shalem Tower – the doorman is waiting!

